Bedtime Becomes Fun For Toddlers With Newly Released Children’s Book From Accomplished Mental Health Coach.

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Jocelyn Cooley eagerly announce the release of the latter’s new children’s bedtime book, Mighty Max And the Monsters at Bedtime.

Max is a precocious, adventurous boy with a very active imagination. No matter the time or place, Max’s mind is on overdrive — always asking the best questions!

One night after Mom tucks him in, Max hears a sound… a weird sound. Like crinkling paper. What could it be?!

Thank goodness it’s just his dog snacking on some of Max’s homework! But then, Max sees something else in the corner of his eye. Too tired and terrified to investigate, he stays still under his covers.

The next morning, Max tells Mom what happened. Luckily, she has just the cure for the “monsters” at bedtime.

Parents and children will enjoy this new Christian bedtime book together. It’s relatable while teaching valuable self-soothing techniques to children who have fear or anxiety.

“Unlike other bedtime stories, this book helps children learn strategies to improve their bedtime routine and curb their anxious thoughts,” said the author.

Mighty Max And the Monsters at Bedtime is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

About the Author:

Jocelyn Cooley holds a Master of Science degree in Profession Counseling and is a Board-Certified Mental Health Coach. She spends her days working with people of all ages developing ideas for overcoming anxiety, depression, low mood, and grief. Jocelyn has a passion for creative writing, in which she incorporates Biblical truths with practical tools to help improve mental health and wellness. Jocelyn’s daughter, Aubrey, illustrated the book and they look forward to future collaborations.

Media Contact: Jocelyn Cooley, MS, BCMHC, freshlifecounseling.com

Available for interviews: Jocelyn Cooley, MS, BCMHC, Author

