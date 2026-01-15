New Romance Novel From Palmetto Publishing Plants A Tabloid Journalist In A Co-Ed Prison To Get A Never-Before-Seen Scoop Of Reality Star

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Jan Sloane excitedly announce the release of the latter’s new romance novel, Coyote Valley.

When it comes to celebrity gossip, Keri has the scoop. Keri is the scoop. There’s never an end to her work, and her next assignment proves as dangerous as the gossip is juicy: a local reality star turned convict, Jared, is in prison, and it’s Keri’s job to dig up the dirt.

After infiltrating the co-ed prison, Keri quickly discovers that prison life is far from what she had imagined, especially when she meets Trevor, Jared's intriguing cellmate. Before long, Keri finds herself caught in a dangerous feud, struggling to balance the intricate dynamics of prison culture and her own ambitions.

Coyote Valley is a gripping tale of danger, deception, and unexpected romance. As Keri delves deeper into the prison's underbelly, she experiences the harsh reality of Jared’s world while grappling with her growing feelings for Trevor.

With every twist and turn, readers will be on the edge of their seats, rooting for Keri as she battles her fears and uncovers the truth. Will she complete her mission and expose Jared's secrets to the world? Or will her feelings for Trevor jeopardize everything?

“The book has a mature tone, but it’s not too dark in mood,” said the author. “The main theme is the protagonist doing what she feels is right.”

Coyote Valley is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms

About the Author:

Jan Sloane, the talented author behind the captivating romance novel, Coyote Valley, is a passionate writer who finds inspiration in the most unique settings - a co-ed prison in this case. When she is not meticulously crafting her narratives, she is often found indulging in her favorite television shows, always in the company of her beloved cats. Her debut novel signifies her promising start in the literary world, especially within the romance genre.

