Westwood One to Broadcast NFL Divisional Round, Presented by Intuit TurboTax

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s (OTCQB:CMLS) Westwood One, the official network audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of the NFL Divisional Round, on Saturday, January 17 and Sunday, January 18, presented by Intuit TurboTax. This season marks Westwood One’s 39th consecutive year as the official audio partner of the NFL.

Westwood One kicks off the NFL Divisional Round on Saturday, January 17, from Empower Field at Mile High where the Buffalo Bills take on the Denver Broncos with live coverage beginning at 3:30 pm ET. Immediately following, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Seattle Seahawks from Lumen Field with live coverage starting at approximately 8:00 pm ET.

The play-by-play action continues Sunday, January 18, with live coverage beginning at 2:00 pm ET from Foxborough, where the Houston Texans face off against the New England Patriots. The NFL Divisional Round concludes with the final game of the weekend at approximately 6:15 pm ET from Soldier Field, where the Los Angeles Rams go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears.

The complete broadcast schedule follows:

Saturday, January 17

3:30 pm ET airtime

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Booth Announcers: Ryan Radtke & Mike Golic

Sideline Reporter: Amber Theoharis

8 pm ET airtime

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Booth Announcers: Kevin Kugler & Derek Rackley

Sideline Reporter: Jody Jackson

Sunday, January 18

2:00 pm ET airtime

Houston Texans at New England Patriots

Booth Announcers: John Sadak & Jason McCourty

Sideline Reporters: Ben Leber

6:15 pm ET airtime

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears

Booth Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Ross Tucker

Sideline Reporters: Laura Okmin

For the 17th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half-, and post-game coverage for Saturday and Sunday’s Divisional Round.

Westwood One will broadcast every NFL postseason game, from Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LX, on approximately 500 radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, the Westwood One Sports App, SiriusXM, NFL+, and via the NFL App.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987 – featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl – its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; NCAA Football; The Masters; US Soccer; and other marquee sporting events. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports, Instagram at instagram.com/westwoodonesports, and X at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 395 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, US Soccer, AP News, and the Academy of Country Music Awards, across more than 7,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, a leading national audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

