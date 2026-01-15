ELFA and CLFP Foundation Announce Approval of Formal Affiliation to Strengthen Talent Pipeline for Equipment Finance Industry

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA), the trade association representing the $1.3 trillion equipment finance industry, and the Certified Lease & Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation, the organization responsible for the preeminent credential for equipment leasing and finance professionals, today announced the establishment of a formal affiliation. The move follows a vote by CLFP members in good standing who approved the affiliation agreement. ELFA and the CLFP Foundation initiated the affiliation to meet the ongoing talent needs of the equipment finance industry.

“ELFA and the CLFP Foundation share a mission to ensure our workforce is well prepared, and I’m excited to formalize this affiliation,” said ELFA President & CEO Leigh Lytle. “Combining our capabilities to develop and support the people in our industry will positively amplify our collective impact and ensure the equipment finance sector has the standing it deserves as a key driver of the U.S. economy.”

“The response from the CLFP community to our affiliation with ELFA has been overwhelmingly positive, marked by pride, optimism, and thoughtful engagement,” said CLFP Foundation CEO Reid Raykovich, CLFP, CAE. “Aligning our organizations supports a single vision for a stronger, more unified equipment finance industry built on shared standards, shared values, and a shared commitment to professional excellence.”

The affiliation has several immediate and long-term goals. Initially ELFA and the CLFP Foundation will focus on continuity and integration regarding a smooth operational transition of staff and systems to ELFA, standing up the Transitional Board and the Certification Commission, ensuring all CLFPs retain their certification status without interruption, and maintaining program stability.

Longer term goals include:

Accreditation - Pursuing American National Standards Institute (ANSI) accreditation to further elevate the credential globally.

Global expansion - Supporting growth beyond the U.S., including the upcoming Canadian CLFP and additional international partners.

Workforce development - Creating clear pathways from student programs and university partnerships into certification and industry roles.

Enhanced educational offerings - Leveraging shared expertise to develop advanced credentials, specialty designations, and more robust continuing education.

Diversity and access - Strengthening the pipeline through partnerships, scholarships, and inclusive programming.





Hear more about the ELFA/CLFP Foundation affiliation in this fireside chat with Lytle, Raykovich and CLFP Foundation Board President Candace Reinhart: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6A58YB6EpI.

About ELFA

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1.3 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA’s over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses’ success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at www.elfaonline.org.



About the CLFP

The CLFP designation represents the highest standard of knowledge and integrity in equipment finance, uniting professionals who are committed to advancing the industry through excellence and continued learning. There are currently nearly 1,800 Certified Lease & Finance Professionals and Associates located throughout the United States (including Puerto Rico), Canada, India, Pakistan, Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.CLFPFoundation.org.

