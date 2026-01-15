2025 Freddie Mac Multifamily Production Volume Tops $77 Billion, Up 17% Year Over Year

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) Multifamily today announced its 2025 production volume totaled $77.6 billion, a 17% increase over 2024. In 2025, Freddie Mac supported over 577,000 affordable rental units across the United States while maintaining strong safety and soundness standards. The company worked to meet market demand for multifamily housing by delivering solutions to expand access to capital and preserve affordable housing units.

The total 2025 production volume included $1.2 billion in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity investments as well as $1.1 billion in workforce housing preservation loans and $2.4 billion in forward conversions, which are not subject to the U.S. Federal Housing multifamily loan cap. Freddie Mac focused on optimizing the cap to increase market liquidity while investing in technology and process improvements to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

“Our focus in 2025 was on bringing liquidity to the multifamily market to increase the supply of affordable rental housing in communities across the country,” said Kevin Palmer, head of multifamily for Freddie Mac. “We stepped up to meet the needs of the market with product enhancements and customer-focused process improvements, and as a result, working with our lenders, servicers, borrowers and investors, delivered quality, affordable housing to hundreds of thousands of families nationwide.”

In 2025, Freddie Mac Multifamily strengthened product offerings to better support the creation of new rental housing. Examples included expanding the popular forwards program to include conventional properties and enhancing Lease-Up Loans with an additional borrow-up at first mortgage pricing to increase certainty and reduce costs in the development of multifamily housing.

Following U.S. Federal Housing’s doubling of the LIHTC equity cap in August, Freddie Mac Multifamily made a record investment of $1.2 billion in 2025. The agency also reached a record in forward commitments in 2025.



In 2025, Freddie Mac Multifamily financed the creation, preservation, or rehabilitation of more than 59,000 units of affordable housing through programs focused on workforce housing preservation, forward commitments and forward conversions.

Freddie Mac’s Long-Term Financing Facilities also hit a record in 2025, generating $2 billion in new funding, a 42% increase over 2024. The company’s Structured Products business closed 10 transactions totaling $2.5 billion in 2025, including a record 8 Q-Deals totaling $2.2 billion. Structured Products provide a critical source of fresh capital to the lending sector and further support market liquidity and affordable rental housing.

In addition, Freddie Mac streamlined key processes over the course of the year to deliver a more efficient customer experience while protecting safety and soundness standards. This included increasing flexibility and predictability of requirements around transfers of ownership, insurance, and servicing.

Freddie Mac data released today indicates that the company will achieve its 2025 Multifamily affordable housing goals set by U.S. Federal Housing. A total of 66% of 2025 production volume qualified as “mission-driven affordable housing,” exceeding the 50% goal. Nearly 70% of goal-eligible units financed were affordable to low-income residents earning less than 80% of area median income (AMI) and about 17% were affordable to very low-income residents with incomes no greater than 50% of AMI, surpassing both goals. In total, 93% of all units financed in 2025 were affordable at or below 120% of AMI.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a national multifamily housing finance leader. Historically, more than 90% of the eligible rental units we fund are affordable to families with low-to-moderate incomes earning up to 120% of area median income. Freddie Mac securitizes more than 90% of the multifamily loans it purchases, transferring interest-rate risk, liquidity risk, and credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to private investors.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More:

Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Silverman

703-388-7037

Melissa_Silverman@FreddieMac.com

