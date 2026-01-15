Westamerica Bancorporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westamerica Bancorporation (Nasdaq: WABC), parent company of Westamerica Bank, generated net income for the fourth quarter 2025 of $27.8 million and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") of $1.12. Fourth quarter 2025 results include an increase to the book tax provision to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns, which reduced EPS $0.02. Fourth quarter 2025 results compare to third quarter 2025 net income of $28.3 million and EPS of $1.12.

"Westamerica’s fourth quarter 2025 results benefited from the Company’s valuable low-cost deposit base, of which 46 percent was represented by non-interest bearing checking accounts during the quarter; the annualized cost of funding our loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent in the quarter. Operating expenses remained well controlled at 40 percent of total revenues. At December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets were stable at $1.8 million and the allowance for credit losses was $11.6 million” said Chairman, President and CEO David Payne. “Fourth quarter 2025 results generated an annualized 10.8 percent return on average common equity. Westamerica paid a $0.46 per common share dividend during the fourth quarter 2025, and retired 485 thousand common shares using its share repurchase plan. Westamerica’s capital ratios remain at levels exceeding the highest regulatory guidelines,” concluded Payne.

Net interest income on a fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) basis was $53.5 million for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $53.8 million for the third quarter 2025. The annualized yield earned on loans, bonds and cash for the fourth quarter 2025 was 4.00 percent compared to 4.06 percent for the third quarter 2025. The annualized cost of funding the loan and bond portfolios was 0.24 percent for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 0.26 percent for the third quarter 2025.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2025 totaled $10.0 million compared to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2025.  

Noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter 2025 were $25.5 million compared to $25.8 million for the third quarter 2025.

The income tax provision for the fourth quarter 2025 includes a $628 thousand increase to reconcile the 2024 income tax provision to the filed 2024 tax returns.

Westamerica Bancorporation’s wholly owned subsidiary Westamerica Bank, operates commercial banking and trust offices throughout Northern and Central California.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The following appears in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond the Company's control — could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed on Form 10-K and quarterly report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed on Form 10-Q, describe some of these factors, including certain credit, interest rate, operational, liquidity and market risks associated with the Company's business and operations. Other factors described in these reports include changes in business and economic conditions, competition, fiscal and monetary policies, disintermediation, cyber security risks, legislation including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act of 1999, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward looking statements are made.

  Public Information January 15, 2026 
WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION    
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
December 31, 2025    
      
1. Net Income Summary.    
  (in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$53,549 $59,247 -9.6%$53,846 
 Provision    
 for Credit Losses -  - n/m - 
 Noninterest Income 10,003  10,633 -5.9% 10,151 
 Noninterest Expense 25,466  25,853 -1.5% 25,800 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 38,086  44,027 -13.5% 38,197 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 10,279  12,327 -16.6% 9,934 
 Net Income$27,807 $31,700 -12.3%$28,263 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 24,849  26,699 -6.9% 25,341 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 24,849  26,701 -6.9% 25,341 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$1.12 $1.19 -5.9%$1.12 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 1.12  1.19 -5.9% 1.12 
 Return On Assets (a) 1.82%  2.02%   1.86% 
 Return On Common    
 Equity (a) 10.8%  12.1%   10.9% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.76%  4.01%   3.80% 
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 40.1%  37.0%   40.3% 
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$0.46 $0.44 4.5%$0.46 
 Common Dividend Payout    
 Ratio 41%  37%   41% 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$218,347 $251,906 -13.3% 
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m 
 Noninterest Income 40,790  43,155 -5.5% 
 Noninterest Expense 101,922  104,391 -2.4% 
 Income Before Taxes (FTE) 157,765  190,370 -17.1% 
 Income Tax Provision (FTE) 41,592  51,734 -19.6% 
 Net Income$116,173 $138,636 -16.2% 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 25,674  26,685 -3.8% 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 25,674  26,686 -3.8% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Basic Earnings Per Common    
 Share$4.52 $5.20 -13.1% 
 Diluted Earnings Per    
 Common Share 4.52  5.20 -13.1% 
 Return On Assets 1.91%  2.15%   
 Return On Common    
 Equity 11.2%  13.8%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.82%  4.14%   
 Efficiency Ratio (FTE) 39.3%  35.4%   
      
 Dividends Paid Per Common    
 Share$1.82 $1.76 3.4% 
 Common Dividend Payout    
 Ratio 40%  34%   
      
2. Net Interest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$57,031 $62,713 -9.1%$57,491 
 Interest Expense 3,482  3,466 0.5% 3,645 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$53,549 $59,247 -9.6%$53,846 
      
 Average Earning Assets$5,666,854 $5,850,620 -3.1%$5,621,797 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,731,820  2,796,675 -2.3% 2,724,510 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) (a) 4.00%  4.25%   4.06% 
 Cost of Funds (a) 0.24%  0.24%   0.26% 
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (a) 3.76%  4.01%   3.80% 
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities (a) 0.51%  0.49%   0.53% 
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (a) 3.49%  3.76%   3.53% 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
 Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$232,059 $269,325 -13.8% 
 Interest Expense 13,712  17,419 -21.3% 
 Net Interest and Loan Fee    
 Income (FTE)$218,347 $251,906 -13.3% 
      
 Average Earning Assets$5,683,462 $6,043,966 -6.0% 
 Average Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,729,864  2,925,742 -6.7% 
      
 Yield on Earning Assets    
 (FTE) 4.06%  4.43%   
 Cost of Funds 0.24%  0.29%   
 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.82%  4.14%   
 Interest Expense /    
 Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 0.50%  0.60%   
 Net Interest Spread (FTE) 3.56%  3.83%   
      
3. Loans & Other Earning Assets.    
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
      
 Total Assets$6,055,696 $6,243,799 -3.0%$6,018,937 
 Total Earning Assets 5,666,854  5,850,620 -3.1% 5,621,797 
 Total Loans 727,540  821,767 -11.5% 744,046 
 Commercial Loans 112,830  131,088 -13.9% 113,215 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 482,133  503,546 -4.3% 486,751 
 Consumer Loans 132,577  187,133 -29.2% 144,080 
 Total Investment Securities 4,343,373  4,557,436 -4.7% 4,175,230 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 3,504,978  3,696,151 -5.2% 3,331,315 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 823,690  847,058 -2.8% 829,341 
 Equity Securities 14,705  14,227 3.4% 14,574 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 595,941  471,417 26.4% 702,521 
      
 Loans / Deposits 15.0%  16.3%   15.5% 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
      
 Total Assets$6,075,496 $6,444,687 -5.7% 
 Total Earning Assets 5,683,462  6,043,966 -6.0% 
 Total Loans 755,731  836,136 -9.6% 
 Commercial Loans 115,518  133,569 -13.5% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 488,758  493,282 -0.9% 
 Consumer Loans 151,455  209,285 -27.6% 
 Total Investment Securities 4,287,167  4,833,024 -11.3% 
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale 3,440,054  3,958,907 -13.1% 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 832,678  859,890 -3.2% 
 Equity Securities 14,435  14,227 1.5% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 640,564  374,806 70.9% 
      
 Loans / Deposits 15.5%  16.2%   
      
4. Deposits, Other Interest-Bearing Liabilities & Equity.  
  (average volume, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
      
 Total Deposits$4,837,964 $5,028,363 -3.8%$4,806,568 
 Noninterest Demand 2,236,646  2,342,092 -4.5% 2,201,644 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 894,816  934,876 -4.3% 895,504 
 Savings 1,636,817  1,666,542 -1.8% 1,636,259 
 Time greater than $100K 24,428  31,541 -22.6% 25,671 
 Time less than $100K 45,257  53,312 -15.1% 47,490 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 130,502  110,404 18.2% 119,586 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 130,502  110,404 18.2% 119,586 
 Shareholders' Equity 1,019,086  1,039,017 -1.9% 1,026,618 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 46.2%  46.6%   45.8% 
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.6%  98.3%   98.5% 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
      
 Total Deposits$4,860,742 $5,174,942 -6.1% 
 Noninterest Demand 2,243,836  2,445,945 -8.3% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 908,290  977,912 -7.1% 
 Savings 1,633,610  1,660,227 -1.6% 
 Time greater than $100K 26,699  33,794 -21.0% 
 Time less than $100K 48,307  57,064 -15.3% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 112,958  196,745 -42.6% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings -  107,364 n/m 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 112,958  89,381 26.4% 
 Shareholders' Equity 1,034,581  1,003,242 3.1% 
      
 Demand Deposits /    
 Total Deposits 46.2%  47.3%   
 Transaction & Savings    
 Deposits / Total Deposits 98.5%  98.2%   
      
5. Interest Yields Earned & Rates Paid.    
  (dollars in thousands) 
  Q4'2025 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,666,854 $57,031 4.00% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 727,540  10,295 5.62% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 112,830  1,695 5.97% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 482,133  6,536 5.38% 
 Consumer Loans 132,577  2,064 6.18% 
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,343,373  40,748 3.74% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,504,978  31,860 3.62% 
 Corporate Securities 1,914,010  12,758 2.67% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 487,564  7,375 5.92% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 740,532  8,573 4.63% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 312,190  2,766 3.54% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 50,682  388 3.06% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 823,690  8,426 4.09% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 45,230  270 2.38% 
 Corporate Securities 741,179  7,815 4.22% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 37,281  341 3.66% 
 Equity Securities (FTE) 14,705  462 12.59% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 595,941  5,988 3.93% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 5,666,854  3,482 0.24% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,731,820  3,482 0.51% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,601,318  3,285 0.50% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 894,816  45 0.02% 
 Savings 1,636,817  3,195 0.77% 
 Time less than $100K 45,257  33 0.29% 
 Time greater than $100K 24,428  12 0.18% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 130,502  197 0.60% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 130,502  197 0.60% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $53,549 3.76% 
      
  Q4'2024 
  AverageIncome/Yield (a) / 
  VolumeExpenseRate (a) 
 Interest & Loan Fee Income Earned:    
 Total Earning Assets (FTE)$5,850,620 $62,713 4.25% 
 Total Loans (FTE) 821,767  11,249 5.45% 
 Commercial Loans (FTE) 131,088  2,107 6.39% 
 Commercial Real Estate    
 Loans 503,546  6,477 5.12% 
 Consumer Loans 187,133  2,665 5.67% 
 Total Investment Securities (FTE) 4,557,436  45,805 3.99% 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale (FTE) 3,696,151  36,734 3.93% 
 Corporate Securities 2,038,474  14,011 2.75% 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 1,037,319  17,689 6.67% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 240,259  1,688 2.81% 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government sponsored    
 entities 310,617  2,776 3.58% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 64,575  507 3.14% 
 U.S. Treasury Securities 4,907  63 5.08% 
 Total Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity (FTE) 847,058  8,636 4.08% 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 60,572  351 2.31% 
 Corporate Securities 734,395  7,815 4.26% 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    
 (FTE) 52,091  470 3.61% 
 Equity Securities 14,227  435 12.22% 
 Total Interest-Bearing Cash 471,417  5,659 4.70% 
      
 Interest Expense Paid:    
 Total Earning Assets 5,850,620  3,466 0.24% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Liabilities 2,796,675  3,466 0.49% 
 Total Interest-Bearing    
 Deposits 2,686,271  3,262 0.48% 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 934,876  46 0.02% 
 Savings 1,666,542  3,148 0.75% 
 Time less than $100K 53,312  43 0.32% 
 Time greater than $100K 31,541  25 0.31% 
 Total Short-Term Borrowings 110,404  204 0.73% 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 110,404  204 0.73% 
      
 Net Interest Income and    
 Margin (FTE) $59,247 4.01% 
      
6. Noninterest Income.    
  (dollars in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$3,270 $3,501 -6.6%$3,317 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,690  2,735 -1.6% 2,860 
 Debit Card Fees 1,498  1,902 -21.2% 1,603 
 Trust Fees 923  867 6.5% 895 
 ATM Processing Fees 484  506 -4.3% 483 
 Other Service Fees 426  428 -0.5% 448 
 Unrealized Gains (Losses)    
 on Equity Securities 30  - n/m (90)
 Other Noninterest Income 682  694 -1.7% 635 
 Total Noninterest Income$10,003 $10,633 -5.9%$10,151 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$63,552 $69,880 -9.1%$63,997 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 15.7%  15.2%   15.9% 
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits (a) 0.27%  0.28%   0.27% 
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share (a)$10.15 $10.41 -2.5%$10.02 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts$13,336 $14,025 -4.9% 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 10,970  10,449 5.0% 
 Debit Card Fees 6,346  6,853 -7.4% 
 Trust Fees 3,584  3,318 8.0% 
 ATM Processing Fees 1,912  2,170 -11.9% 
 Other Service Fees 1,753  1,770 -1.0% 
 Bank Owned    
 Life Insurance Gains 208  202 3.1% 
 Unrealized Losses on    
 Equity Securities (60) - n/m   
 Other Noninterest Income 2,741  4,368 -37.2% 
 Total Noninterest Income$40,790 $43,155 -5.5% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Total Revenue (FTE)$259,137 $295,061 -12.2% 
 Noninterest Income /    
 Revenue (FTE) 15.7%  14.6%   
 Service Charges /    
 Avg. Deposits 0.27%  0.27%   
 Total Revenue (FTE) Per    
 Avg. Common Share$10.09 $11.06 -8.7% 
      
7. Noninterest Expense.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$11,871 $12,461 -4.7%$12,387 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,426  5,219 4.0% 5,253 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,701  2,610 3.5% 2,722 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 891  1,095 -18.6% 915 
 Professional Fees 540  369 46.3% 643 
 Courier Service 843  692 21.8% 738 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,194  3,407 -6.3% 3,142 
 Total Noninterest Expense$25,466 $25,853 -1.5%$25,800 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets (a) 1.78%  1.76%   1.82% 
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 40.1%  37.0%   40.3% 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
      
 Salaries and Related Benefits$48,687 $50,292 -3.2% 
 Occupancy and Equipment 20,871  20,673 1.0% 
 Outsourced Data Processing 10,829  10,271 5.4% 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 3,636  5,185 -29.9% 
 Professional Fees 1,964  1,470 33.6% 
 Courier Service 2,956  2,709 9.1% 
 Other Noninterest Expense 12,979  13,791 -5.9% 
 Total Noninterest Expense$101,922 $104,391 -2.4% 
      
 Operating Ratios:    
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Avg. Earning Assets 1.79%  1.73%   
 Noninterest Expense /    
 Revenues (FTE) 39.3%  35.4%   
      
8. Allowance for Credit Losses.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
      
 Average Total Loans$727,540 $821,767 -11.5%$744,046 
      
 Beginning of Period    
 Allowance for Credit    
 Losses on Loans (ACLL)$11,859 $15,318 -22.6%$13,787 
 Provision for    
 Credit Losses -  - n/m - 
 Net ACLL Losses (286) (538)-46.8% (1,928)
 End of Period ACLL$11,573 $14,780 -21.7%$11,859 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses 61%  63%   22% 
 Net ACLL Losses /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.16% -0.26%  -1.03%
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
      
 Average Total Loans$755,731 $836,136 -9.6% 
      
 Beginning of Period ACLL$14,780 $16,867 -12.4% 
 (Reversal of) Provision for    
 Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m 
 Net ACLL Losses (2,657) (2,387)11.3% 
 End of Period ACLL$11,573 $14,780 -21.7% 
      
 Gross ACLL Recoveries /    
 Gross ACLL Losses 55%  64%   
 Net ACLL Losses /    
 Avg. Total Loans (a) -0.35% -0.29%  
      
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$11,573 $14,780 -21.7%$11,859 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Held to Maturity    
 Securities 1  1 0.0% 1 
 Total Allowance for Credit    
 Losses$11,574 $14,781 -21.7%$11,860 
      
 Allowance for Unfunded    
 Credit Commitments$201 $201 0.0%$201 
      
9. Credit Quality.    
  (dollars in thousands)
    % 
  12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
 Nonperforming Loans:    
 Nonperforming Nonaccrual    
 Loans$768 $201 282.1%$1,619 
 Performing Nonaccrual    
 Loans 706  - n/m 728 
 Total Nonaccrual Loans 1,474  201 633.3% 2,347 
 Accruing Loans 90+ Days    
 Past Due 340  534 -36.3% 297 
 Total Nonperforming Loans$1,814 $735 146.8%$2,644 
      
 Total Loans Outstanding$726,482 $820,300 -11.4%$741,579 
      
 Total Assets 5,960,180  6,076,274 -1.9% 5,914,438 
      
 Loans:    
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans$11,573 $14,780 -21.7%$11,859 
 Allowance for Credit Losses    
 on Loans / Loans 1.59%  1.80%   1.60% 
 Nonperforming Loans /    
 Total Loans 0.25%  0.09%   0.36% 
      
10. Liquidity.    
      
At December 31, 2025, the Company had $567,801 thousand in cash balances. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, the Company expects to receive $397,000 thousand in principal payments from its debt securities. If additional operational liquidity is required, the Company can pledge debt securities as collateral for borrowing purposes; at December 31, 2025, the Company’s debt securities which qualify as collateral for borrowing totaled $4,013,502 thousand. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for certain depository customers; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $710,092 thousand in debt securities for depository customers. In the ordinary course of business, the Company pledges debt securities as collateral for borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank; at December 31, 2025, the Company had pledged $741,923 thousand in debt securities at the Federal Reserve Bank. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s average borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and correspondent banks were $-0- thousand and $-0- thousand, respectively, and at December 31, 2025, the Company had no borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank or other correspondent banks. At December 31, 2025, the Company had access to borrowing from the Federal Reserve up to $741,923 thousand based on collateral pledged at December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2025, the Company’s estimated unpledged collateral qualifying debt securities totaled $2,137,832 thousand. Debt securities eligible as collateral are shown at market value.
      
     (in thousands)
     12/31/25
 Debt Securities Eligible as    
 Collateral:    
 Corporate Securities   $2,541,560 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations rated AAA    155,881 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions    79,293 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities    934,356 
 Securities of U.S. Government    
 Sponsored Entities    302,412 
 Total Debt Securities Eligible    
 as Collateral   $4,013,502 
      
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral:    
 Debt Securities Pledged    
 at the Federal Reserve Bank   ($741,923)
 Deposits by Public Entities    (710,092)
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements    (417,531)
 Other    (6,124)
 Total Debt Securities Pledged    
 as Collateral   ($1,875,670)
      
 Estimated Debt Securities    
 Available to Pledge   $2,137,832 
      
11. Capital.    
  (in thousands, except per-share amounts)
    % 
  12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
      
 Shareholders' Equity$933,509 $889,957 4.9%$931,646 
 Total Assets 5,960,180  6,076,274 -1.9% 5,914,438 
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Assets 15.66%  14.65%   15.75% 
 Shareholders' Equity/    
 Total Loans 128.50%  108.49%   125.63% 
 Tangible Common Equity    
 Ratio 13.90%  12.90%   13.98% 
 Common Shares Outstanding 24,623  26,708 -7.8% 25,107 
 Common Equity Per Share$37.91 $33.32 13.8%$37.11 
 Market Value Per Common    
 Share 47.83  52.46 -8.8% 49.99 
      
  (shares in thousands)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
 Share Retirements (Issuances):    
 Total Shares Retired 485  - n/m 488 
 Average Retirement Price$48.13 $- n/m$48.96 
 Net Shares Retired (Issued) 484  (22)n/m 480 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
      
 Total Shares Retired 2,107  4 n/m 
 Average Retirement Price$49.27 $45.58 n/m 
 Net Shares Retired (Issued) 2,085  (37)n/m 
      
12. Period-End Balance Sheets.    
  (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
    % 
  12/31/2512/31/24Change9/30/25
 Assets:    
 Cash and Due from Banks$567,801 $601,494 -5.6%$659,268 
      
 Debt Securities Available for    
 Sale:    
 Corporate Securities 1,804,080  1,835,937 -1.7% 1,797,562 
 Collateralized Loan    
 Obligations 424,614  982,589 -56.8% 561,063 
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 891,906  218,026 309.1% 589,654 
 Securities of U.S.    
 Government Sponsored    
 Entities 302,412  292,117 3.5% 305,192 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions 45,722  62,186 -26.5% 51,853 
 U.S. Treasury Securities -  4,955 n/m - 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Available for Sale 3,468,734  3,395,810 2.1% 3,305,324 
      
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity:    
 Agency Mortgage Backed    
 Securities 43,734  57,927 -24.5% 46,433 
 Corporate Securities 742,244  735,447 0.9% 740,545 
 Obligations of States and    
 Political Subdivisions (1) 33,596  51,260 -34.5% 39,527 
 Total Debt Securities    
 Held to Maturity (1) 819,574  844,634 -3.0% 826,505 
      
 Loans 726,482  820,300 -11.4% 741,579 
 Allowance For Credit Losses    
 on Loans (11,573) (14,780)-21.7% (11,859)
 Total Loans, net 714,909  805,520 -11.2% 729,720 
      
 Premises and Equipment, net 25,722  26,133 -1.6% 25,874 
 Identifiable Intangibles, net -  125 n/m - 
 Goodwill 121,673  121,673 0.0% 121,673 
 Other Assets 241,767  280,885 -13.9% 246,074 
      
 Total Assets$5,960,180 $6,076,274 -1.9%$5,914,438 
      
 Liabilities and Shareholders'    
 Equity:    
 Deposits:    
 Noninterest-Bearing$2,252,490 $2,333,389 -3.5%$2,214,100 
 Interest-Bearing Transaction 907,124  953,863 -4.9% 881,367 
 Savings 1,613,384  1,642,360 -1.8% 1,626,474 
 Time 67,021  82,238 -18.5% 71,238 
 Total Deposits 4,840,019  5,011,850 -3.4% 4,793,179 
      
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 137,298  120,322 14.1% 133,651 
 Total Short-Term    
 Borrowed Funds 137,298  120,322 14.1% 133,651 
      
 Other Liabilities 49,354  54,145 -8.8% 55,962 
 Total Liabilities 5,026,671  5,186,317 -3.1% 4,982,792 
      
 Shareholders' Equity:    
 Common Equity:    
 Paid-In Capital 440,015  476,506 -7.7% 448,600 
 Accumulated Other    
 Comprehensive Loss (91,139) (168,104)-45.8% (99,913)
 Retained Earnings 584,633  581,555 0.5% 582,959 
 Total Shareholders' Equity 933,509  889,957 4.9% 931,646 
      
 Total Liabilities and    
 Shareholders' Equity$5,960,180 $6,076,274 -1.9%$5,914,438 
      
13. Income Statements.    
  (unaudited, in thousands except per-share amounts)
    % 
  Q4'2025Q4'2024ChangeQ3'2025
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$10,233 $11,167 -8.4%$10,257 
 Equity Securities 433  409 5.9% 409 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for Sale 31,779  36,629 -13.2% 30,358 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 8,355  8,538 -2.1% 8,370 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 5,988  5,659 5.8% 7,840 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 56,788  62,402 -9.0% 57,234 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 45  46 -2.2% 45 
 Savings Deposits 3,195  3,148 1.5% 3,361 
 Time Deposits 45  68 -33.8% 47 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 197  204 -3.0% 192 
 Total Interest Expense 3,482  3,466 0.5% 3,645 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 53,306  58,936 -9.6% 53,589 
      
 Provision for    
 Credit Losses -  - n/m - 
      
 Noninterest Income:    
 Service Charges on Deposit    
 Accounts 3,270  3,501 -6.6% 3,317 
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 2,690  2,735 -1.6% 2,860 
 Debit Card Fees 1,498  1,902 -21.2% 1,603 
 Trust Fees 923  867 6.5% 895 
 ATM Processing Fees 484  506 -4.3% 483 
 Other Service Fees 426  428 -0.5% 448 
 Other Noninterest Income 712  694 2.6% 545 
 Total Noninterest Income 10,003  10,633 -5.9% 10,151 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 11,871  12,461 -4.7% 12,387 
 Occupancy and Equipment 5,426  5,219 4.0% 5,253 
 Outsourced Data Processing 2,701  2,610 3.5% 2,722 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 891  1,095 -18.6% 915 
 Professional Fees 540  369 46.3% 643 
 Courier Service 843  692 21.8% 738 
 Other Noninterest Expense 3,194  3,407 -6.3% 3,142 
 Total Noninterest Expense 25,466  25,853 -1.5% 25,800 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 37,843  43,716 -13.4% 37,940 
 Income Tax Provision 10,036  12,016 -16.5% 9,677 
 Net Income$27,807 $31,700 -12.3%$28,263 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 24,849  26,699 -6.9% 25,341 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 24,849  26,701 -6.9% 25,341 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$1.12 $1.19 -5.9%$1.12 
 Diluted Earnings 1.12  1.19 -5.9% 1.12 
 Dividends Paid 0.46  0.44 4.5% 0.46 
      
    % 
  12/31'25YTD12/31'24YTDChange 
 Interest and Loan Fee Income:    
 Loans$41,682 $45,286 -8.0% 
 Equity Securities 1,672  1,586 5.4% 
 Debt Securities Available    
 for Sale 126,155  166,975 -24.4% 
 Debt Securities Held to    
 Maturity 33,667  34,502 -2.4% 
 Interest-Bearing Cash 27,804  19,665 41.4% 
 Total Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 230,980  268,014 -13.8% 
      
 Interest Expense:    
 Transaction Deposits 180  281 -35.9% 
 Savings Deposits 12,634  10,377 21.8% 
 Time Deposits 198  283 -30.0% 
 Bank Term Funding Program    
 Borrowings -  5,813 n/m 
 Securities Sold under    
 Repurchase Agreements 700  665 5.3% 
 Total Interest Expense 13,712  17,419 -21.3% 
      
 Net Interest and Loan    
 Fee Income 217,268  250,595 -13.3% 
      
 (Reversal of) Provision    
 for Credit Losses (550) 300 n/m 
      
 Noninterest Income:    
 Service Charges on Deposit 13,336  14,025 -4.9% 
 Accounts    
 Merchant Processing    
 Services 10,970  10,449 5.0% 
 Debit Card Fees 6,346  6,853 -7.4% 
 Trust Fees 3,584  3,318 8.0% 
 ATM Processing Fees 1,912  2,170 -11.9% 
 Other Service Fees 1,753  1,770 -1.0% 
 Bank Owned    
 Life Insurance Gains 208  202 3.1% 
 Other Noninterest Income 2,681  4,368 -38.6% 
 Total Noninterest Income 40,790  43,155 -5.5% 
      
 Noninterest Expense:    
 Salaries and Related Benefits 48,687  50,292 -3.2% 
 Occupancy and Equipment 20,871  20,673 1.0% 
 Outsourced Data Processing 10,829  10,271 5.4% 
 Limited Partnership    
 Operating Losses 3,636  5,185 -29.9% 
 Professional Fees 1,964  1,470 33.6% 
 Courier Service 2,956  2,709 9.1% 
 Other Noninterest Expense 12,979  13,791 -5.9% 
 Total Noninterest Expense 101,922  104,391 -2.4% 
      
 Income Before Income Taxes 156,686  189,059 -17.1% 
 Income Tax Provision 40,513  50,423 -19.7% 
 Net Income$116,173 $138,636 -16.2% 
      
 Average Common Shares    
 Outstanding 25,674  26,685 -3.8% 
 Diluted Average Common    
 Shares Outstanding 25,674  26,686 -3.8 
      
 Per Common Share Data:    
 Basic Earnings$4.52 $5.20 -13.1 
 Diluted Earnings 4.52  5.20 -13.1 
 Dividends Paid 1.82  1.76 3.4% 
      
      
 Footnotes and Abbreviations:    
 (1) Debt Securities Held To Maturity and Obligations of States and Political Subdivisions are net of related reserve for expected credit losses of $1 thousand at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.
      
 (FTE) Fully Taxable Equivalent. The Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis using the current statutory federal tax rate. Management believes the FTE basis is valuable to the reader because the Company’s loan and investment securities portfolios contain a portion of municipal loans and securities that are federally tax exempt. The Company’s tax exempt loans and securities composition may not be similar to that of other banks, therefore in order to reflect the impact of the federally tax exempt loans and securities on the net interest margin and net interest income for comparability with other banks, the Company presents its net interest margin and net interest income on a FTE basis.
      
 (a) Annualized    
      
 Certain amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. 

