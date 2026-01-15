Building and Managing a Patent Portfolio to Best Support your Business: Online Training Course (May 11, 2026) with 6 CPD Hours

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building and Managing a Patent Portfolio to Best Support your Business Training Course (May 11, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive one-day course will take you through the IP commercialisation process and explain how to maximise the IP in your business.

The expert trainers will explain how to meet the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme and how to manage the costs effectively, in order to achieve maximum coverage on minimum budget.

This practical and intense one-day course will take you through preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation and managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement. Using their extensive knowledge and industry experience the trainers will provide you with strategies to exploit your portfolio, maximising it's full potential.

Key topics included in this course include:

Working as a multinational team to file and prosecute patent application

Meeting the challenges of an extensive patent filing programme

Managing a cost-effective patent filing programme

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation

Managing a patent portfolio with a view to detecting infringement

Strategies to exploit your patent portfolio

Maximising your patent portfolio

By attending this event you will:

Gain practical tips enabling you to build a successful patent portfolio

practical tips enabling you to build a successful patent portfolio Understand the multinational aspects of developing and maintaining a patent portfolio

the multinational aspects of developing and maintaining a patent portfolio Gain an insight into how other businesses are addressing the issues and pressures facing them

an insight into how other businesses are addressing the issues and pressures facing them Learn ways to maximise your growing portfolio

ways to maximise your growing portfolio Hear top rated speakers outlining the issues and pressures facing industry today

top rated speakers outlining the issues and pressures facing industry today Identify techniques to overcome the issues surrounding managing an existing portfolio

You will also have the opportunity to network with peers facing the same challenges as you in managing or advising on a patent portfolio.

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

What is a patent portfolio good for?

Patent protection - general aspects

Translating innovation into inventions

Translating inventions into patent applications

Creation of a patent portfolio

Maintenance of a patent portfolio

Internal processes and governance

Budgeting

IP stagegate/agile models

Invention disclosure forms

Patent Committees (who has the authority?)

Inventors rewards and recognition programmes

Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 1

Managing the drafting process

Patent filing strategy

Selecting territorial coverage

Managing and understanding patent portfolio information

Coordinating prosecution of a patent family

Meeting the challenges of an extensive filing programme - Part 2

Growing a patent portfolio - generation of inventions

The transition from start-up to multinational

Outsourcing strategies - what to keep internal / what to externalize

Working effectively with patent agents and agents' selection

Monitoring patent agents' performance

Achieving maximum coverage on minimum budget

Matching patent filing with commercial strategy

Treatment of higher and lower priority cases

Keeping your patent portfolio fresh

External collaborations: How to split the patent rights?

Ensuring quality of a patent portfolio

Analysing for quality

Patent portfolio pruning

Communicating internally about patents

Preparing a patent portfolio for multinational litigation

Drafting patent applications with litigation considerations in mind

Identifying territories for your patent filing programme

Co-ordinating prosecution of patent families across jurisdictions

Liaison between prosecutor and litigator

The prospects of settlement

Managing a portfolio with a view to detecting infringement

Reviewing your patent portfolio

Watching your competitors

Infringement hunting

Strategies to exploit your portfolio - extracting value from your patent portfolio

Connections between patent portfolio management and value extraction

Processes for optimising value extraction, mapping, ranking systems, claim charting

Patent licensing and enforcement

Maximising your patent portfolio - when dreams and budgets collide

Key takeaways

Discussion and final questions

