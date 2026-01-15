UAE Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Grow by 5.2% in 2025, Supported by Investments in Energy and Utilities, Transportation, and Power Projects - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UAE Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAE's construction industry to grow by 5.2% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in energy and utilities, transportation, and power projects.

The growth is also aided by the government's allocation under the 2025 Budget that includes expenditure of AED71.5 billion ($19.5 billion), an increase of 11.6% compared to AED64.1 billion ($17.5 billion) expenditure earmarked in the 2024 Budget. Moreover, the fourth quarter of 2025 is estimated to be supported by the ongoing construction of new major projects. For instance, Indian construction company Rana Group commenced the construction works of Erisha Smart Manufacturing Hub project with an investment of AED36.7 billion ($10 billion) in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone in early-September 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth rate of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by an improvement in the budgetary allocation under 2026 Budget, coupled with investments in transport, manufacturing and housing projects. The UAE's Cabinet approved the federal budget for 2026 in late-October 2025 as part of the 2022-2026 Federal General Budget Plan. The budget includes expenditure of AED92.4 billion ($25.2 billion), an increase of 29.2% compared to AED71.5 billion ($19.5 billion) expenditure earmarked in the 2025 Budget.

Expansion of businesses in the coming years is expected to bolster as part of National Agenda for Entrepreneurship that aims at establishing the UAE to be the entrepreneurial nation by 2031. This involves 29 initiatives aimed at promoting business environment in the UAE which can spark investments for the expansion of industrial buildings across the Emirate. Forecast period growth for the construction industry will also be supported by the National Investment Strategy 2031. It involves a target of increasing the inflow of annual Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to AED238.7 billion ($65 billion) by 2031, compared to AED167.5 billion ($45.6 billion) in 2024.



