The Planet Group Appoints Lorenz Pestinger as Chief Financial Officer

WESTLAKE, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Planet Group (TPG), a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and a leading global provider of strategic staffing, advisory, and consulting solutions, today announced the appointment of Lorenz Pestinger as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Pestinger will oversee Planet’s global finance organization and partner closely with executive leadership to drive performance, operational rigor, and long-term growth.

Pestinger is a seasoned finance and strategy executive with extensive experience leading diverse teams and supporting complex, global organizations. He brings a strong track record of aligning financial strategy with business execution, strengthening operating models, and enabling scalable growth across international markets.

Prior to joining The Planet Group, Pestinger served as Executive Vice President of Finance & Strategy at executive search and talent advisory firm DHR Global, where he was a key member of the corporate leadership team. During his tenure, which included five years abroad in Europe and Asia Pacific, he held multiple leadership roles spanning corporate development and strategy, research and operations, talent acquisition, and marketing.

“We’re excited to welcome Lorenz to The Planet Group,” said Tim Simmerly, CEO of The Planet Group. “He brings a rare combination of financial expertise, global operating experience, and strategic partnership within our core staffing and consulting specialties. As we continue to accelerate the growth of our business, Lorenz will play a critical role in strengthening our financial foundation and supporting the next phase of Planet’s global expansion.”

Pestinger holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, and strategic management. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Lewis University.

ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP



The Planet Group is a global professional staffing, advisory, and consulting firm operating at the intersection of talent and transformation. By combining a solutions-first approach with the right talent, The Planet Group executes tailored strategies that enhance organizational agility and drive measurable results.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US, The Planet Group builds high-impact teams by aligning the right talent with the right opportunities in technology, engineering, accounting & finance, digital marketing, and manufacturing.



To learn more, visit theplanetgroup.com.



ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Odyssey Investment Partners is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.



