Genetic Modification Therapies Set to Surge, Market Valued at $32.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Modification Therapies Clinical Applications: Gene Therapies, Genetically Modified Cell Therapies, RNA Therapies and Gene Editing" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for genetic modification therapies is projected to expand from $14.8 billion in 2025 to $32.1 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% within this period.

Genetic modification therapies represent cutting-edge biologic interventions developed by altering genetic material. The promising platforms in this sector, including gene therapy and RNA therapy, are poised to transform treatment for conditions that currently have limited therapeutic options. These specialized therapies, often designed as one-time interventions for rare genetic disorders, hold immense potential as their clinical pipeline strengthens, attracting numerous biopharmaceutical entities. Currently, these therapies are applicable to rare diseases, cancer, and hematological issues, with future approvals anticipated in areas such as musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of genetic modification therapies, including clinical applications such as gene therapies, genetically modified cell therapies, RNA therapies, and the gene editing market. It examines global market trends, providing revenue data for 2024, projected estimates for 2025, and forecasts extending to 2030. The market is dissected by platform technology, application, and region.

Segmentation by platform technology includes gene editing, gene therapy, gene-modified cell therapy, and RNA therapy. Application segments cover oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions, and hematological disorders. The gene therapy sector is further categorized by delivery systems such as adeno-associated virus (AAV), herpes simplex virus-1, and lentivirus. RNA therapies are divided into antisense oligonucleotides and small interfering RNAs, among others.

The report includes:

103 data tables and 63 additional tables

Insights and analysis of the global genetic modification therapies market

Thorough market trend analysis, displaying historical revenue (2022-2024), estimates for 2025, and forecasts until 2030, including CAGR projections

Current market size evaluation and future revenue growth prospects, with market share analysis by platform technology, application, and region

Demand dynamics and detailed competitive environment analysis, along with market regulations and reimbursement practices

Gene editing, gene therapy, CAR T-cell therapy, RNA therapy, and lentiviral production roles in the therapeutic landscape

Drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth

Technological advancements, future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipelines, and ESG trends

Market share analysis of industry leaders, focusing on research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscapes

Profiles of leading companies: Gilead Sciences Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $14.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Lilly USA LLC

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjfgoj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment