Genetic Modification Therapies Set to Surge, Market Valued at $32.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for genetic modification therapies is projected to expand from $14.8 billion in 2025 to $32.1 billion by 2030, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% within this period.
Genetic modification therapies represent cutting-edge biologic interventions developed by altering genetic material. The promising platforms in this sector, including gene therapy and RNA therapy, are poised to transform treatment for conditions that currently have limited therapeutic options. These specialized therapies, often designed as one-time interventions for rare genetic disorders, hold immense potential as their clinical pipeline strengthens, attracting numerous biopharmaceutical entities. Currently, these therapies are applicable to rare diseases, cancer, and hematological issues, with future approvals anticipated in areas such as musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and neurological conditions.
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of genetic modification therapies, including clinical applications such as gene therapies, genetically modified cell therapies, RNA therapies, and the gene editing market. It examines global market trends, providing revenue data for 2024, projected estimates for 2025, and forecasts extending to 2030. The market is dissected by platform technology, application, and region.
Segmentation by platform technology includes gene editing, gene therapy, gene-modified cell therapy, and RNA therapy. Application segments cover oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal conditions, and hematological disorders. The gene therapy sector is further categorized by delivery systems such as adeno-associated virus (AAV), herpes simplex virus-1, and lentivirus. RNA therapies are divided into antisense oligonucleotides and small interfering RNAs, among others.
The report includes:
- 103 data tables and 63 additional tables
- Insights and analysis of the global genetic modification therapies market
- Thorough market trend analysis, displaying historical revenue (2022-2024), estimates for 2025, and forecasts until 2030, including CAGR projections
- Current market size evaluation and future revenue growth prospects, with market share analysis by platform technology, application, and region
- Demand dynamics and detailed competitive environment analysis, along with market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Gene editing, gene therapy, CAR T-cell therapy, RNA therapy, and lentiviral production roles in the therapeutic landscape
- Drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing market growth
- Technological advancements, future market potential, R&D activities, growth strategies, new product pipelines, and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of industry leaders, focusing on research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings, and competitive landscapes
- Profiles of leading companies: Gilead Sciences Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|166
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$14.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lilly USA LLC
- Novartis AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Sanofi
- Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.
