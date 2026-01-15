Global ADDS Market to Reach $487.4 Billion by 2030 with 10.2% CAGR Growth

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems - Focus on Routes of Administration" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) is poised for significant expansion, expected to grow from $299.6 billion in 2025 to $487.4 billion by the close of 2030. This represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030. These technologies, which precisely control medication release rates tailored to specific diseases and therapeutic effects, have substantially enhanced treatment effectiveness, addressing issues such as poor solubility and toxicity.

ADDS offer pharmaceutical companies innovative strategies to optimize the delivery of existing drugs. By unlocking the potential of compounds previously hampered by delivery challenges, ADDS benefit from advancing research and development, allowing for more efficient IP capitalization.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Key growth factors driving the ADDS market include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, advancements in nanotechnology and material science, and increased governmental and private R&D investment. These elements combined form the basis of market dynamics shaping projections for 2030.

Report Scope

The comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of ADDS trends and market size forecast through 2030. This includes detailed regional analyses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, focusing on market characteristics such as regulatory environments, key drivers, and emerging opportunities.

The report categorizes the market based on administration routes-enteral, parenteral, nasal, transdermal, implant, ophthalmic-and technology types, including targeted-release and extended-release delivery systems. It also delves into specific applications across therapeutic segments like oncological, cardiovascular, and respiratory disorders.

Research covers market shares, segmentation by vehicle/carriers such as nanoparticles and liposomes, and evaluates competitive landscapes and market shares of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. The analysis includes historical data from 2022-2024, estimated figures for 2025, and projections through 2030.

The Report Aims to:

Detail various types of ADDS and their market impacts.

Provide global market size insights and segmentation analysis.

Identify market constraints and growth drivers specific to ADDS.

Offer detailed forecasting for the market's trajectory through 2030.

Evaluate market competition, industry structure, and potential impacts on ADDS.

Key Insights Include:

Comprehensive data tables and analysis of global market trends.

Evaluation of current market size and specific growth insights for ADDS.

Competitive analysis and assessment of evolving technologies in ADDS.

Profiles of leading companies like AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, and others.

The report empowers stakeholders with actionable insights on the evolving ADDS market landscape, providing a critical resource for understanding upcoming trends and investment opportunities.Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 339 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $299.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $487.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Baxter

Bayer AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GSK plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi





