Animal Wound Care Market Growth Driven by Welfare Push to Reach USD 1.86 Billion by 2031, Says 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence latest report, the global animal wound care market is valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 1.86 billion by 2031.The market is growing at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period (2026-2031), supported by increasing expenditure on animal health, rising awareness of wound management among veterinarians, and the growing role of professional veterinary services in both companion animal and livestock care. The market is evolving as veterinary practitioners adopt more standardized and clinically effective wound treatment approaches to reduce infection risk, accelerate healing, and improve animal welfare outcomes.

Animal wound care products are widely used to manage surgical wounds, traumatic injuries, lacerations, burns, and chronic wounds across companion animals and farm animals. Demand is increasing as pet owners prioritize timely veterinary intervention and as livestock producers focus on maintaining herd health, productivity, and compliance with animal welfare standards.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America represents a leading share of the global animal wound care market, supported by a strong veterinary healthcare ecosystem, high companion animal ownership, and well-established spending on pet wellness. The presence of advanced veterinary hospitals, widespread insurance coverage for pets, and strong awareness of post-surgical and trauma care continue to support demand for wound dressings, bandages, sutures, and topical agents.

Europe also maintains a significant market position, driven by animal welfare regulations, structured livestock management practices, and growing emphasis on preventive veterinary care. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing pet adoption to improve access to veterinary services. Expanding livestock operations and improving veterinary infrastructure further support market uptake across developing economies.

Emerging Market Trends

Shift Toward Advanced and Specialized Wound Care Products

Veterinary professionals are increasingly adopting advanced wound care solutions designed to improve healing efficiency and reduce infection risk. Products that support moisture balance, antimicrobial protection, and ease of application are gaining preference over traditional materials. The development of animal-specific formulations is also improving treatment outcomes across different species.

Growing Role of Organized Veterinary Services

The expansion of corporate veterinary clinic chains, referral hospitals, and specialty practices is contributing to consistent demand for standardized wound care protocols. These facilities are more likely to adopt branded and clinically tested products, supporting market growth and encouraging manufacturers to focus on quality, safety, and product differentiation.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Products

Surgical

Advanced

Traditional

Other Products

By Animal Type

Companion



Livestock



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Competition Outlook

The global animal wound care market features a mix of established veterinary healthcare companies and specialized animal health product manufacturers. Competitive strategies focus on product innovation, expansion of veterinary distribution networks, and development of species-specific wound care solutions. Companies are also strengthening collaborations with veterinary clinics and distributors to improve market reach and brand visibility.

Major companies includes:

Innovacyn Inc.

KeriCure Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Advancis Veterinary Ltd

Virbac

