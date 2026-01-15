At Pharmapack, TekniPlex Healthcare to Unveil Expanded Multidose Packaging Capabilities and Advanced Barrier Materials for Pharmaceutical Applications.

Wayne, PA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, will showcase its latest innovations for the pharmaceutical market at Pharmapack, taking place January 21-22 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (Hall 4, Booths 4B27 and 4B31).

Building on its commitment to advanced drug delivery and packaging technologies, TekniPlex Healthcare will highlight expanded production capabilities, novel packaging formats, and regulatory-aligned materials designed for a range of healthcare applications.

“The pharmaceutical industry is evolving rapidly, with growing expectations around performance, sustainability, and regulatory alignment,” said Bryan Wesselmann, Senior Vice President & General Manager for TekniPlex Barrier Protection Systems. “At Pharmapack, we’re demonstrating how TekniPlex is helping customers stay ahead of these shifts through materials science innovation and scalable solutions designed for what’s next.”

At its facility in Modena, Italy, TekniPlex Healthcare has added substantial injection blow molding capacity for multidose vial packaging, which support a variety of pharmaceutical liquid applications – including the growing ophthalmic market. Standard bottles range from 5-30 ml, including a 10 ml squeezable container designed specifically for Aptar Pharma‘s Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD) technology platform, which serves preservative-free multidose formulations in eyecare. The bottles are manufactured in ISO 8 cleanrooms.

Highlighting its commitment to high-quality cleanroom manufacturing, TekniPlex Healthcare will emphasize its recently launched line of coextruded blown films and bags manufactured at the company’s Puurs, Belgium facility. These films and bags, produced in ISO Class 7 cleanrooms, offer oxygen barrier properties in a PE-EVOH-PE construction with up to five layers, addressing the needs of applications requiring enhanced barrier protection.

TekniPlex Healthcare will also spotlight its advanced barrier laminate and coated film solutions, including Aclar® laminates and PFAS-free SBC PVDC-coated PVC structures that deliver strong moisture and oxygen barrier protection.

TekniPlex continues to support pharmaceutical and healthcare customers with reliable, innovative packaging technologies that meet stringent performance, quality, and regulatory standards.

About TekniPlex Healthcare:

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division’s deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division’s ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

