France Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Register an AAGR of 2.4% During 2026-2029, Supported by PPI in Energy, Industrial, and Transport Projects

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in France to contract in real terms by 1.3% in 2025, owing to political uncertainty, labor shortages, and low business confidence. According to Eurostat, the average construction production index declined by 4.4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first eight months of 2025, owing to a decline in the index for the construction of buildings (-6.2% YoY), specialized construction activities (-4.5% YoY), and civil engineering (-2.8% YoY) during the same period.



The French construction industry is however expected to register an average annual growth of 2.4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by the public and private investments in energy, industrial, and transport projects. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the France Railway Network Redevelopment Program, which involves upgrading 800km of railway tracks by 2030, with an investment of EUR1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments as part of the National Hydrogen Strategy, under which, the government plans to invest EUR9 billion ($9.8 billion) by 2030 to strengthen domestic industry and achieve 4.5GW of electrolysis capacity by that year, up from 6.5GW established in 2020.

The energy sector will also benefit from initiatives under the third Multiannual Energy Programming (PPE3), which targets the generation of 65-90GW of solar power and 18GW of offshore wind energy by 2035, along with the construction of 14 new nuclear reactors by 2050. For instance, earlier in July 2025, the government signed an agreement with the EU to boost hydropower development as part of Europe's energy transition. The deal includes constructing new plants, modernizing existing ones, and enforcing strict environmental safeguards such as impact assessments and habitat protection, supported by EU funding and technical aid.

