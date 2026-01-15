DP World’s Callao Terminal Becomes First on South America’s West Coast to Handle 2 Million Containers

CALLAO, Peru, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has reached a historic milestone at its Port of Callao terminal, becoming the first port terminal on South America’s West Coast to handle more than 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in a single year. The achievement reflects sustained infrastructure investment, expanded capacity, and operational efficiencies that continue to strengthen Callao’s role as a leading regional logistics hub.

The record volume represents a 22% increase compared to 2023, the year prior to the commissioning of the Bicentennial Pier, highlighting the terminal’s ability to support growing trade volumes while improving service reliability for importers and exporters.

Strengthening Peru’s role in regional and global trade

By reaching this milestone, DP World’s terminal further consolidates the Port of Callao’s position as the most active and competitive container port on South America’s West Coast, enabling greater connectivity to global markets and supporting Peru’s long-term trade growth.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, said: “Just a decade ago, 2 million TEUs represented the total volume handled by all ports in Peru combined. Today, this volume is being reached by a single terminal, reflecting how strategic investment in modern port infrastructure can transform a country’s trade capacity and strengthen its position within global supply chains.”

Delivering measurable economic impact

The terminal’s operational performance is translating into tangible economic benefits. According to estimates by Apoyo Consultoría, a leading Peruvian economic research and advisory firm, DP World’s terminal on the South Pier contributed more than US$316 million to Peru’s gross domestic product (GDP) and powered an estimated $23.6 billion in economic activity across Peru in 2024 alone, demonstrating how efficient port infrastructure supports competitiveness, investment attraction, and job creation across the logistics and production value chain.

The milestone was formally recognized during a commemorative event attended by senior government officials and industry leaders, who highlighted the role of private investment in strengthening Peru’s logistics ecosystem and supporting long-term economic development.

Bicentennial Pier expansion drives record volumes

The record-setting performance was enabled by the Bicentennial Pier, a US$400 million investment that increased the terminal’s operational capacity by 80%. The expansion allows the terminal to serve larger vessels, operate with greater efficiency, and reduce congestion — positioning the port to meet rising trade demand while enhancing service reliability.

Supporting Peru’s export growth

DP World’s operations play a critical role in facilitating Peru’s export economy, particularly in the agro-export sector. As of November 2025, the Port of Callao handled 55.8% of Peru’s total agricultural exports, with 35.2% moving through DP World’s terminal. Key exports include avocados, grapes, blueberries, mandarins and mangoes – supporting Peru’s integration into global food supply chains.

Beyond annual performance, DP World’s long-term contribution to the national economy remains substantial. According to Apoyo Consultoría, DP World’s operations at Callao generated a cumulative US$3.05 billion economic impact between 2010 and 2024, while contributing US$527 million in fiscal revenues to the Peruvian government over that period — resources comparable to major public investments in education, health care, and infrastructure.

