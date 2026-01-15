Scatec ASA: Long term incentive programme

Oslo, 15 January 2026: In line with the terms adopted by the Annual General Meeting of Scatec ASA in 2025, the Board of Directors continue the share-based Long-term Incentive (LTI) programme for management, and key and leading employees of the company, in line with the principles described in the 2025 Guidelines for Remuneration of Executive Management. Today, a total of 800,636 Performance Share Units (PSUs) were granted to leading employees, including the following primary insiders:

Terje Pilskog, CEO: 31,841

Hans Jakob Hegge, CFO: 27,289

Mohamed Amer, EVP Green Hydrogen & Egypt: 21,666

Alberto Gambacorta, EVP Sub-Saharan Africa: 14,142

Roar Haugland, EVP Asia & Sustainability: 18,604

Pål Helsing, EVP Operations: 21,441

Ann-Mari Lillejord, EVP Latin America & Europe: 19,069

Siobhan Minnaar, EVP General Counsel: 17,689

Karianne Kristiansen, EVP People & Organisation: 15,439

Andreas Austrell, SVP Investor Relations: 7,502

The LTI programme and the properties of the PSUs are further described in the 2025 Guidelines for Remuneration of Executive Management.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Austrell, SVP IR

andreas.austrell@scatec.com

+47 974 38 686

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

