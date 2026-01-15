Emerald Kaia Completes Successful Sea Trials in Advance of the Inaugural 2026 Season Launch 

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Cruises & Tours has reached a significant milestone in the build of Emerald Kaia, following the successful completion of sea trials in Halong Bay, Vietnam. This major step brings the next-generation super yacht closer to entering service and reflects Scenic Group’s commitment to quality, innovation and delivering unique luxury guest experiences across its growing fleet.



The yacht’s first trials in open water, have confirmed performance, manoeuvrability and overall seaworthiness. Conducted from the group’s shipyard in Halong Bay, Emerald Kaia’s trials are in advance of her inaugural Cyprus to the Acropolis sailing, the 11-day itinerary departing Limassol on April 4, 2026.



Designed for a relaxed luxury yacht experience, Emerald Kaia welcomes only up to 128 guests, purpose-built, with expansive lounges, terraces and decks, featuring Missoni decor and furnishings. New interconnecting suites, provide added flexibility for families and groups, while generously sized staterooms and suites deliver contemporary comfort.



Guests will enjoy an all-new Observation Sun Deck featuring an additional Spa Pool, sun loungers and shaded areas – an inviting space to take in sweeping coastlines, unwind between ports and toast sunset at sea. The innovative indoor/outdoor gym featuring state of the art wellness equipment is located adjacent to the marina platform, for guests to stay active with fresh sea air and then cool off with a refreshing swim directly from the platform.



Emerald Kaia will also debut a new design for signature restaurant La Cucina. Guests will enjoy a vibrant open kitchen that brings added energy and connection to the culinary experience, alongside the new Night Market Grill – an intimate private dining experience for just eight guests. Night Market Grill dining is available for guests at an additional cost.



“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in the project. Operationally, this sea trial has delivered excellent results and allows us to proceed with the final phase of commissioning with confidence. We look forward to welcoming guests on board Emerald Kaia in April 2026,” said James Griffiths, Scenic Group General Manager, Ocean Operations.



With sea trials now complete, the next milestones for Emerald Kaia include final fittings, delivery and her highly anticipated inaugural sailing in April 2026. Emerald Kaia will join Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara in the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet, ahead of future sister yachts Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028).



About Scenic Group

For nearly 40 years, Scenic Group has redefined luxury travel, gaining global acclaim for its award-winning river cruises, intimate yacht experiences, and meticulously curated land journeys. With a portfolio of renowned brands – Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises & Tours, and Mayflower Cruises & Tours – Scenic Group offers transformative experiences that provide unparalleled access to the world's most breathtaking destinations across all seven continents.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours' ultra-luxury river cruises span Europe and Southeast Asia, offering truly all-inclusive, five-star journeys that elevate the art of travel. On the oceans, Scenic Eclipse, The World's First Discovery Yachts, are pioneers in expedition and discovery cruising – blending exploration and indulgence with state-of-the-art yachts that allow guests to explore remote polar regions and remote destinations across all seven continents, all while enjoying world-class dining, extensive wellness experiences, and personalized service.

Celebrating a decade of excellence in 2024, Emerald Cruises & Tours continues to expand its fleet of innovative ships on the world's rivers and luxury ocean yachts. Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara will be joined by Emerald Kaia in 2026, further enhancing luxury yacht cruising with itineraries across the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Caribbean, and Central America, Seychelles, and Indian Ocean. Additionally, Emerald Astra, debuting in 2026 as the 10th Emerald Star-Ship in the river fleet, will elevate Emerald's renowned river cruising experience. Looking ahead to 2027, the 11th Star-Ship, Emerald Lumi, will mark the brand's first sailing on the Seine River, offering roundtrip cruises from Paris. The fleet will further grow with Emerald Raiya (2027) and Emerald Xara (2028), offering new boutique superyacht itineraries in warm water destinations.

Scenic Group's commitment to innovation and exceeding expectations ensures that every journey – whether on river, ocean, or land – brings moments of wonder and creates memories that last a lifetime.