Discover Some of Canada’s Coolest Winter Destinations Near Motel 6 and Studio 6 Locations!

Toronto, ON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winter is in full swing across Canada, ushering in a season of scenic escapes and unforgettable experiences. From coast to coast, travellers can discover exciting cold-weather activities and events. Whether planning a weekend getaway or an extended stay, Motel 6 and Studio 6 offer affordable, comfortable and convenient accommodations.

Winter Magic by the Mountains

Located south of Kamloops, Motel 6 - Merritt is an ideal spot to discover the charm of the West Coast in the winter. Thrill-seekers can take advantage of numerous outdoor activities in the Nicola Valley, including snowmobiling at Mount Thynne, hiking and snowshoeing at Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park, and cross-country skiing at Kane Valley.

Festive Activities in Airdrie

Motel 6 - Airdrie places outdoor enthusiasts in a prime location for winter activities. Visit Chinook Winds Regional Park and experience activities like ice skating and cross-country skiing. Airdrie is also home to three sledding hills: Chinook Winds, Coopers Crossing, and Osborne Park.

Scenic Trails in Southern Alberta

Lethbridge is home to several paved and natural trails to explore, such as the Henderson Lake Loop, Pavan Park Loop and Helen Schuler Nature Centre Bull Trail. Travellers can skate at the Festival Square Ice Rink or tour the Galt Museum & Archives and the Southern Alberta Art Gallery. From now until February 28, visit the annual Winter Light Festival at Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden and admire the illuminated installations. Unwind at Motel 6 - Lethbridge and recharge for another day of fun.

Family Fun in Regina

There is no shortage of seasonal thrills to experience in Regina. Echo Valley Provincial Park offers several outdoor activities such as skating, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and “crokicurl”, a unique sport that combines curling and crokinole. Celebrate winter across three weekends in February at the fifth annual FROST Regina event, offering several activities city-wide, including Olympic-style games at Mosaic Stadium and skating at Victoria Park. After a day of outdoor fun, settle in and experience warm hospitality at Motel 6 - Regina.

Winter Wonderland in Winnipeg

Bask in the beauty of Winnipeg and book your stay at Motel 6 - Headingley - Winnipeg West. Spend the day skiing and sledding at FortWhyte Alive, skate along the Nestaweya River Trail in the heart of the city, or visit A Maze in Corn, home of the world’s largest snow maze.

Snowmobiling in Sunset Country

Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned rider, Fort Frances is the ideal destination to embark on some of the best snowmobile trails in Northwest Ontario. The Borderland Snowmobile Club maintains over 500km of scenic trails that connect Fort Frances, Rainy River, Nestor Falls and more, offering a unique and exciting way to explore the many surrounding towns. For a change of scenery, go skating at the Memorial Sports Centre or visit Rainy Lake or Lake Despair Lodge for exciting ice fishing opportunities. Book your extended stay at Studio 6 - Fort Frances and plan an unforgettable winter vacation.

Creating Winter Memories in Campbellford

From thrilling excursions to stunning winter views, picture-perfect adventures await near Motel 6 - Campbellford. Spend the day snowshoeing in the Northumberland County Forest or cross-country skiing along the Trans Canada Trail. Admire the scenery along the Ranney Gorge Suspension Bridge and indulge in tasty treats in town.

Memorable Adventures in Moncton

Motel - 6 Moncton is the ideal place to stay when visiting the East Coast. Centennial Park offers endless fun for the whole family, including skating, snowshoeing and sledding, and is home to Eastern Canada’s longest lit cross-country ski trail. Celebrate the season at the Riverview Winter Carnival from January 30 to February 8 and enjoy community ice castle building and delicious winter delights.

Book Your Winter Stay Today. From thrilling adventures to relaxing getaways, there is no shortage of hidden gems to visit and winter fun to experience across Canada. Stay nearby to all the action with Motel 6 and Studio 6. To book your next stay, visit motel6.com or studio6.com today.

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 50 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travellers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com

Attachments