Bit Origin Ltd Announces 1-for-60 Reverse Stock Split Effective January 20, 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) (“Bit Origin” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-60 reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

Beginning with the opening of trading on January 20, 2026, the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a reverse-split-adjusted basis under the existing ticker symbol “BTOG.” The new CUSIP number of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be G21621134.When the Reverse Stock Split becomes effective, every sixty (60) issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares will be automatically combined into one (1) Class A ordinary share, and every sixty (60) issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will be automatically combined into one (1) Class B ordinary share.

“The reverse stock split is intended to support our efforts to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2),” said Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bit Origin. “While the Reverse Stock Split is intended to assist the Company in regaining compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Company cannot assure that it will be able to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards. We remain focused on executing our strategic initiatives and enhancing long-term value for our shareholders.”

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, the number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares of Bit Origin will be reduced from approximately 88.6 million to approximately 1.5 million and the number of outstanding Class B ordinary shares of Bit Origin will be reduced from 768,000 to 12,800 shares. Concurrently with the reverse stock split, the Company amended its Memorandum of Association to proportionately reduce the number of authorized ordinary for issuance and change the par value of post-reverse stock split ordinary shares to $0.00006 per shareAll outstanding options, warrants and other securities entitling holders to purchase or receive ordinary shares will be adjusted in accordance with their respective terms.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares will receive one full share.

About Bit Origin Ltd

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) is an emerging growth company focused on digital asset innovation and blockchain-based strategies, including the development of its digital asset treasury initiatives and related ecosystem opportunities. For more information, please visit https://bitorigin.io.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected timing and effects of the Reverse Stock Split and the Company’s ability to regain or maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Bit Origin Ltd

Mr. Jinghai Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@bitorigin.io