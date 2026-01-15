Green Building Initiative Elects Sumayyah Theron as Chair of its Board of Directors

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Building Initiative (GBI) is pleased to announce its 2026 Board of Directors, including newly elected officers and directors approved by GBI membership, effective December 1, 2025. The Board will guide the organization’s strategic direction as it continues its mission to improve the built environment’s impact on climate and society.

Sumayyah Theron, CEO and Founder of Avant‑garde Sustainable Solutions, will serve as Chair of the GBI Board of Directors for 2026. New and returning officers, along with directors serving multi‑year terms, were also elected.

“It is an honor to serve as Chair of the Green Building Initiative during a pivotal moment for the built environment,” said Sumayyah Theron. “GBI plays a critical role in helping organizations translate ambition into action, and I look forward to working with the Board, staff, and broader community to accelerate measurable sustainability, health and wellness, and climate resilience outcomes globally.”

“Sumayyah brings a holistic, global perspective to her leadership within GBI and a deep commitment to volunteerism, performance, and accountability,” said Vicki Worden, CEO of GBI. “As Board Chair, we will benefit from her extensive knowledge of the global application of building performance standards, which is instrumental as GBI continues to expand its impact across sectors and international markets.”

Theron’s industry expertise includes years of volunteering and leadership through ASHRAE, Board-level service with the Illinois Green Alliance, and two years chairing GBI’s ANSI/GBI 01 standard - Green Globes for New Construction Energy Subcommittee. Additionally, she is the founder of Avant‑garde Sustainable Solutions and has advised global organizations on sustainability integration, climate strategy, and operational resilience. She was named to Engineered Systems’ “20 to Watch: Women in HVAC” in 2024 and Crain’s Chicago Business Notable Leader in Sustainability both in 2024 and 2025. In 2023, she was awarded the GBI Advocacy Ambassador award.

Theron succeeds Alison Hoagland, Principal at Mackenzie, who served as Chair of the Board in 2025 and oversaw the creation of GBI’s Ascent Building Certification™ for international markets and its tremendous growth leading to its impending celebration in 2026 of certifying one billion square feet of commercial space. Hoagland continues her leadership role on GBI’s Board as Immediate Past Chair.

GBI 2026 Elected Officers and Executive Committee Members

New Board Members Elected for Three-year Terms

Marcus Hassen – SVP, Mission Critical Services, Truist

Phill Lawson‑Shanks – Chief Innovation Officer, Aligned Data Centers

Karen Petersburg – SVP, Design & Engineering, American Real Estate Partners





Returning Directors

About GBI

GBI is an international nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving the built environment’s impact on climate and society. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes®, Journey to Net Zero™, Guiding Principles Compliance, and Ascent™ building certification and assessment programs. GBI also issues professional credentials, including the Green Globes Professional (GGP) and Guiding Principles Compliance Professional (GPCP). To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org.

