Data Center Decommissioning Services: Global Market Trends and Growth Forecast 2026-2032

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Decommissioning Service Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data center decommissioning service providers play a critical role in helping enterprises manage the complex requirements of infrastructure retirement. As regulatory, sustainability, and data security expectations intensify, decision-makers are turning to integrated solutions that minimize risk, improve accountability, and maximize asset value recovery.

Market Snapshot: Data Center Decommissioning Service Market

The Data Center Decommissioning Service Market experienced significant growth, expanding from USD 12.12 billion in 2025 to USD 12.95 billion by 2026, and is projected to reach USD 19.94 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.37%. This momentum is driven by increased enterprise attention to secure data elimination, recovery of residual value, and compliance requirements across all stages of the asset retirement lifecycle. Organizations now demand solutions that provide security assurance, environmental stewardship, and operational transparency.

Scope & Segmentation

Service Modalities: Covers asset disposition, secure data destruction such as degaussing, overwriting, and physical destruction, equipment deinstallation, cabling removal, and full-spectrum recycling and disposal services.

Covers asset disposition, secure data destruction such as degaussing, overwriting, and physical destruction, equipment deinstallation, cabling removal, and full-spectrum recycling and disposal services. Industry Use Cases: Encompasses financial services, government, defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, and retail organizations, each with specific operational and compliance challenges in decommissioning processes.

Encompasses financial services, government, defense, healthcare, IT and telecom, and retail organizations, each with specific operational and compliance challenges in decommissioning processes. Organization Scale: Large enterprises typically require global oversight and consolidated reporting capabilities, while small to mid-sized businesses focus on modular, cost-efficient service bundles aligned to their scale and risk profile.

Large enterprises typically require global oversight and consolidated reporting capabilities, while small to mid-sized businesses focus on modular, cost-efficient service bundles aligned to their scale and risk profile. Asset Taxonomy: Involves data storage drives, IT and networking equipment, and relevant non-IT hardware such as power distribution and cooling systems, requiring specialized handling and tracking.

Involves data storage drives, IT and networking equipment, and relevant non-IT hardware such as power distribution and cooling systems, requiring specialized handling and tracking. Regional Focus: Features differentiation by Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with each region facing unique regulatory risks, logistical frameworks, recycling markets, and decommissioning models.

Features differentiation by Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, with each region facing unique regulatory risks, logistical frameworks, recycling markets, and decommissioning models. Technology Adoption: Leverages AI-based inventory management, RFID and barcode tracking, secure digital documentation, certified destruction methods, and cloud-enabled reporting to deliver process accuracy and compliance.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integrated decommissioning programs require cross-functional coordination-encompassing IT, procurement, facilities, and compliance-to establish robust risk management and achieve full project visibility.

Service providers must deliver auditable data destruction and transparent chain-of-custody documentation to support emerging privacy and regulatory mandates.

Adoption of closed-loop recycling, strict hazardous waste controls, and ESG-focused performance metrics can deliver measurable operational and reputational benefits during the asset retirement phase.

Automation, AI, and digital documentation tools accelerate decommissioning cycles, enhance reporting precision, and facilitate evidence-based compliance submissions.

The market for reused IT assets continues to expand, intensifying focus on comprehensive equipment testing, extended warranties, and managed certification throughout the secondary lifecycle.

Certified decommissioning services equipped with granular reporting and sustainability integration directly support enterprise ESG initiatives and supply chain resilience strategies.

Why This Report Matters

Enables leaders to compare decommissioning strategies against best practices that prioritize integration, secure auditability, and region-specific regulatory compliance.

Delivers actionable guidance to optimize value recovery, manage regulatory exposure, and streamline operational risk throughout technology lifecycle transitions.

Supports the achievement of ESG and compliance goals by highlighting advanced sustainability, logistics, and data security protocols in digital infrastructure decommissioning.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $12.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $19.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Service Type

8.1. Asset Disposition Services

8.1.1. Donation Facilitation

8.1.2. Refurbishment Services

8.1.3. Remarketing Services

8.2. Data Destruction Services

8.2.1. Degaussing Services

8.2.2. Overwriting Services

8.2.3. Physical Destruction Services

8.3. Deinstallation and Dismantling Services

8.3.1. Cabling Removal

8.3.2. Equipment Uninstallation

8.3.3. Rack Dismantling

8.4. Recycling and Disposal Services

8.4.1. Electronic Recycling

8.4.2. Hazardous Waste Disposal

8.4.3. Metal Recycling



9. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Organization Size

9.1. Large Enterprises

9.2. Small And Medium Enterprises

9.2.1. Medium Enterprises

9.2.2. Small Enterprises



10. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Asset Type

10.1. Data Storage Devices

10.1.1. Hard Disk Drives

10.1.2. Solid State Drives

10.1.3. Tape Drives

10.2. IT Equipment

10.2.1. Desktop Computers

10.2.2. Laptops

10.2.3. Servers

10.3. Networking Equipment

10.3.1. Firewalls

10.3.2. Routers

10.3.3. Switches

10.4. Non IT Infrastructure

10.4.1. Cabling

10.4.2. Cooling Systems

10.4.3. Power Units



11. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by End Use Industry

11.1. BFSI

11.2. Government And Defense

11.3. Healthcare

11.4. It And Telecom

11.5. Retail



12. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Region

12.1. Americas

12.1.1. North America

12.1.2. Latin America

12.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

12.2.1. Europe

12.2.2. Middle East

12.2.3. Africa

12.3. Asia-Pacific



13. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Group

13.1. ASEAN

13.2. GCC

13.3. European Union

13.4. BRICS

13.5. G7

13.6. NATO



14. Data Center Decommissioning Service Market, by Country

14.1. United States

14.2. Canada

14.3. Mexico

14.4. Brazil

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Germany

14.7. France

14.8. Russia

14.9. Italy

14.10. Spain

14.11. China

14.12. India

14.13. Japan

14.14. Australia

14.15. South Korea



15. United States Data Center Decommissioning Service Market



16. China Data Center Decommissioning Service Market



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17.5. B2B Exports LLC

17.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

17.7. Dell Technologies Inc.

17.8. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

17.9. International Business Machines Corporation

17.10. Iron Mountain Incorporated

17.11. Schneider Electric SE

17.12. Sims Limited

17.13. Stericycle, Inc.

17.14. Veolia Environnement S.A.

17.15. Vertiv Holdings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rmiuk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment