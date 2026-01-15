East Asia Research Launches Undergraduate Research Conference

Singapore, Singapore, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Asia Research is pleased to announce the launch of the East Asia Research Undergraduate Research Conference 2026 (URC2026), a dedicated undergraduate research conference that will be delivered as a one-day parallel conference alongside all major East Asia Research conferences in 2026.

The undergraduate research conference initiative builds on the strong undergraduate participation seen at recent East Asia Research events. At the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF), East Asia Research welcomed 61 undergraduate students from Kasetsart University, highlighting growing institutional demand for structured undergraduate research conference opportunities.

URC2026 is designed to provide undergraduate students with early exposure to academic research dissemination, professional conference environments, and international scholarly networks. By running each undergraduate research conference in parallel with established international conferences, students are immersed in a real academic setting while benefiting from workshops tailored specifically to undergraduate development.

In 2026, the East Asia Research Undergraduate Research Conference will run in parallel with the following conferences:

2026 Asia Economics and Policy Forum (AEPF 2026) 28-29 Jul 2026

2026 Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP 2026) 30-31 Jul 2026

2026 Singapore Conference on Applied Psychology (SCAP 2026) 8-9 Dec 2026

2026 Asia-Pacific Conference on Economics & Finance (APEF 2026) 10-11 Dec 2026

Each URC2026 undergraduate research conference will be delivered as a one-day academic event aligned with the theme of its respective main conference. Undergraduate participants will present their research through poster presentations, attend selected conference sessions, and take part in targeted workshops designed to build academic and professional readiness.

A key feature of URC2026 is the signature “What Do I Do?” workshop series, where students discover real-world pathways in academic research, industry roles, and postgraduate study. These sessions provide practical insight into career decision-making and help students connect their academic training with future professional directions.

“URC2026 formalises a clear and supportive pathway for undergraduate research development,” said Anthony Tan, Conference Director at East Asia Research.

For universities and academic supervisors, the undergraduate research conference series offers a professionally managed platform to support undergraduate research training, experiential learning, and international academic exposure.

Bulk registrations and supervised student groups are welcomed. Further details on dates, venues, and registration for each URC2026 undergraduate research conference will be released alongside the respective main conference announcements.

