JCDecaux : Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for JCDecaux SE
Paris, 15th January 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), under the liquidity contract entered into between JCDECAUX SE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2025:
- 104,818 shares
- € 3,851,714.57
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 6,624
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 6,530
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,744,089 shares for € 26,433,707.92
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,778,696 shares for € 27,053,913.11
As a reminder:
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2025 on the liquidity account:
- 139,425 shares
- € 3,197,469.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,865
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 8,796
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,949,178 shares for € 30,039,726.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,970,822 shares for € 30,507,873.96
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 5,000,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 12,026 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
- JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
- N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)
