DEME takes delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel Norse Energi

DEME has taken delivery of its second new wind turbine installation vessel, Norse Energi, today at the CIMC Raffles Shipyard. As the sister vessel of the recently delivered Norse Wind, Norse Energi is purpose‑built to install the next generation of large-scale offshore wind turbines. Featuring advanced technology, exceptional lifting and loading capabilities, and sustainable design features, both vessels will help reinforce DEME’s position at the forefront of offshore wind installation.





