AI and the Metaverse - An Overview and IP Perspective | Online Training Course (May 20th, 2026) with 3 CPD Hours

This far into the 21st century, everyone should be familiar with the concepts of artificial intelligence and the metaverse. This course not only explains what these are but also explains the intellectual property issues that arise from using them and the areas you need to know to operate in today's (and tomorrow's) world!

This course will ensure you are informed about the latest technological developments in AI and the Metaverse and how they work - which is an essential prerequisite to understanding the intellectual property issues that arise from their use - all of which this course covers.

The first half of this 3-hour programme is an explanation of AI and the metaverse and the IP and other legal issues arising from them; the second half is a workshop, working through a practical scenario where you will negotiate an IP clause from a fact pattern involving these issues.

Attending this event also gives you the opportunity to ask questions of the expert presenter.

By attending this course you will:

Understand the latest developments in AI and the Metaverse

Certifications:

CPD : 3 hours for your records

: 3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What is AI?

AI engines

How does AI work - types

How does AI work - techniques

AI technology

International debate

Legal implications of using AI to generate content

IP protection of AI-generated content

Patent example

Copyright example

AI and copyright

Using other's IP to generate AI-generated content

Using AI to generate content

Practical tips - what to do

Concerns

UK AI legislation, regulation and case law

EU AI legislation and regulation

Legal issues in AI projects

The Metaverse

The Metaverse - evolution

What is the metaverse?

Commercialisation of the metaverse

Metaverse issues and possible solutions

Trade mark issues in the metaverse

Copyright issues in the metaverse

Patent issues in the metaverse

Other issues in the metaverse

Workshop: Use of AI and issues with IP rights flowing from this

A practical session negotiating an IP clause

Final questions

