Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Announces New Members to the Expanding FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance, Including Its First International Member

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) proudly announces the addition of seven new institutions to its growing FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance (FSR-GSCA): University of Chicago Medicine, Houston Methodist Hospital, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona (the first international member), The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Penn Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz, and NYU Langone Health. FSR is also thrilled to welcome back the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) as an FSR-GSCA returning member.





The FSR-GSCA is a global network of leading sarcoidosis clinics and hospitals committed to advancing research, strengthening clinician engagement, and improving care for people living with sarcoidosis. Members gain access to innovative clinical tools, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and shared resources that support evidence-based, patient-centered care.

“The growth of the FSR-GSCA reflects a profound commitment among clinicians to work collaboratively on behalf of people living with sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, President and CEO of FSR. “The addition of these eight esteemed institutions, including our first international member, marks an important step forward as we continue building a global network dedicated to advancing research, strengthening clinical excellence, and improving outcomes for patients everywhere.”

This newest cohort strengthens the FSR-GSCA's reach across the United States and into Europe, expanding opportunities for multidisciplinary collaboration, shared best practices, and consistent, high-quality approaches to diagnosis and treatment. Since its launch in 2022, the FSR-GSCA has united institutions committed to clinician education, patient engagement, and improved care delivery. These efforts advance the Alliance’s mission to ensure every patient, in every community, has access to knowledgeable providers and comprehensive support.

“We are proud to be the first international member institution of the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance. Having access to practical tools and resources for clinicians, including educational content, best-practice sharing, and other materials to support sarcoidosis care and program development, will help to strengthen our work in the international sarcoidosis space,” said Dr. Jacobo Sellares of Clínic de Barcelona.

“We are honored that The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has joined the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance,” said Dr. Rami Kahwash, cardiologist and Director of the Heart and Vascular Research Organization at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Sarcoidosis requires collaboration across disciplines, a strong commitment to research, and global partnership.”

“Working with the FSR Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance will provide increased visibility as a leader in sarcoidosis care and will offer the opportunity for collaborative multicenter research and publication in conjunction with the other GSCA member institutions. We are thrilled to grow our relationship in 2026,” said Dr. Kerry Hena of NYU Langone Health.

About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis (pronounced SAR-COY-DOE-SIS) is an inflammatory disease of unknown causes characterized by the formation of granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—in one or more organs of the body. Sarcoidosis affects the lungs in approximately 90% of cases, but it can affect almost any organ in the body and in more advanced or chronic cases can impact multiple organs at the same time. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure.

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered nearly $10 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

