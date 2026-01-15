Coverage Ink Launches Year-Round “Get Repped Now” Submissions Starting Feb. 16, 2026

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverage Ink, a leading independent provider of screenplay analysis and script coverage, announced that its long-running representation initiative, Get Repped Now, officially transitions into a year-round program starting February 16, 2026, enabling continuous eligibility for writers submitting feature screenplays and television pilots for professional evaluation.

Coverage Ink provides professional screenplay analysis and script coverage services to help writers strengthen feature scripts and television pilots.

The company’s Get Repped Now program has historically operated as a limited-time event, often compared to a high-stakes screenplay contest, during which writers submitted scripts for analysis and the highest-rated projects were forwarded to a curated panel of literary managers. With the program’s shift beginning February 16, 2026, Coverage Ink confirmed that all submissions received year-round are now automatically entered into the Get Repped Now system, removing seasonal constraints and expanding access for writers seeking industry representation.

Coverage Ink founder Jim Cirile said the change reflects how writers develop material in real life and how discovery increasingly occurs outside of fixed deadlines.

“Writers do not create on a schedule that matches an annual promotion,” said Cirile. “Starting February 16, 2026, Get Repped Now is an ongoing opportunity. Every submission is considered year-round, and scripts that rise to the top are elevated to our panel of industry managers looking for new voices.”

The Get Repped Now process is tied directly to Coverage Ink’s script evaluation model. Writers submit feature screenplays or pilots for professional screenplay analysis, receiving a detailed written report that evaluates key elements such as concept, structure, character, dialogue, and market-readiness. The analysis concludes with a rating scale that includes pass, consider with reservations, consider, strong consider, and recommend, for both script and for writer. Original feature and pilot scripts earning a “consider” or higher for script advance to its manager panel. Scripts that receive a consider for writer but not for script do not advance. Scripts that do not qualify still receive full script coverage, including actionable development notes and a battle plan for revision and improvement. Writers are permitted to revise and resubmit material for another round of evaluation, and resubmissions are offered at a discounted rate.

The company also noted that its CI Lite coverage option remains eligible for Get Repped Now, expanding access for writers who prefer an abbreviated analysis format while still aiming for advancement. The CI Lite format is offered at a lower price than their standard analysis and is more like typical 2-page studio coverage.

Coverage Ink stated that the shift to year-round submissions was informed by the program’s established outcomes. Over the years, Get Repped Now has resulted in hundreds of writers being read by literary representatives, with more than 80 meetings, multiple representation signings, and a notable spec script sale - “Nottingham & Hood,” by Brandon Barker, which sold to Disney, repped by manager Jake Wagner.

Cirile notes that Get Repped Now has resulted in fourteen writers being signed or hip-pocketed so far, with emerging writers finding management through Get Repped Now for the past five years straight. In addition, Cirile credits Get Repped Now with opening doors for many more writers and establishing relationships with managers which hopefully will pay off down the line, even if their “consider” script doesn’t get them signed today.

The program’s core purpose remains unchanged: to introduce emerging screenwriting talent to active industry managers who are open to taking on new clients. Coverage Ink clarified that the company does not claim partnerships with the representation companies involved and receives no compensation from any resulting deals. The company positions its role as providing evaluation, validation, and connection based on its long-standing reputation for professional coverage. Coverage Ink’s manager panel varies year to year and generally consists of around 15 established industry motion picture literary and television manager. The “considers” are generally sent out to the manager panel in September each year.

“We’re basically trying to make love connections,” said Cirile. “To that end, we do everything we can to coach the writers and develop their material so as to create the most compelling possible version of themselves. We also try to guide the managers towards seeing the potential in each client and even discuss possible marketing plays so as to hopefully get the managers pumped. Doesn’t always work, but when it does, it’s a beautiful thing.”

To support writers beyond coverage evaluation, Coverage Ink continues to offer development services including editing, consultations, mentoring, as well as screenplay evaluations, consultations, and hands-on development assistance for production and management companies as well as university screenwriting programs across the globe. The company also provides free query letter and logline reviews to help writers understand what the biz is looking for and increase their chances of grabbing industry attention.

Coverage Ink stated that its evaluations are performed exclusively by experienced industry professionals and reiterated its strict “No AI” policy for all screenplay analysis and script coverage work.”It says right there on our home page,” says Cirile. “No AI. Ever. Don’t even ask.”

Writers can review submission details, program requirements, and FAQs on the official Get Repped Now page at https://coverageink.com/get-repped-now/. Additional resources and educational content are available on the company’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@coverageink.

