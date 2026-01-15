Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Editing for Peer-Reviewed Journals (May 8th, 2026) - Enhance Readability of Non-Native Researchers' Papers with Expert Editing Tips

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing with Alex Evans: Medical Editing for Peer-Reviewed Journals (May 8, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Medical editing for peer-reviewed journals will cover the fundamentals of English-language editing for articles being submitted to peer-reviewed journals. At the end of the course, attendees will have a solid foundation to edit the work of other researchers or to improve the quality of their own research articles.

Experienced medical writers who are new to medical editing

Researchers interested in improving the readability of their research papers

New medical writers wanting to expand their skill set

Healthcare professionals interested in using their clinical knowledge to support the research community

Alex Evans is a pharmacist with over a decade of pharmacy practice experience. His first job was floating for a chain community pharmacy, before managing long-term care, community, and hospital outpatient pharmacies.



He also served as a pharmacy project manager for Ascension Health, where he helps with implementing new service lines, accreditation and licensing, revenue cycle, and the standardizing of operations across all retail pharmacies.



Alex has precepted and guest lectured at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH-Hilo) pharmacy school and precepted students from University of Florida, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, and Nova Southeastern University.



He is the founder of PharmCompliance.com, a site dedicated to helping pharmacists better understand compliance and operations. He is also a strong supporter of Dispensary of Hope and the recipient of their Network Ambassador Award. He received the Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience (IPPE) Preceptor of the Year award in 2012 from UH-Hilo.



Alex currently works as an independent medical writer and is a regular contributor for GoodRx and AchieveCE. He has written for numerous websites, trade magazines, and professional societies, including the National Psoriasis Foundation, Carlat Psychiatry Report, Guideline Central, CE Impact, and Pharmacy Times.



