An Introduction to Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization for Medical Devices: Online Training Course (May 14th, 2026)

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and EO sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices.

Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state. These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization by Ethylene Oxide is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:

Designating products as sterile;

Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process;

Determining whether the sterilization process has any adverse effect on the devices; and

Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems

This course provides an introduction to these regulatory requirements as they relate to EO sterilization and how manufacturers may demonstrate compliance.

Benefits in Attending:

Gain an overview of medical device sterilization by EO

an overview of medical device sterilization by EO Understand the principles of EO validation for medical devices

Learn the regulatory requirements for EO sterilization and how to comply

Gain an awareness of supporting standards and their interrelationships

Please note that delegates will require access to a copy of ISO 11135 to gain the most from this training.

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered

Ethylene Oxide Sterilisation Principles

Background and the ISO 11135 standard

Microbiocidal principles of ETO

ETO sterilisation process stages and critical parameters

Product characteristics affecting/affected by ETO

Validation of Ethylene Oxide Sterilisation Installation and Operational Qualification (IQ & OQ)

Microbiological performance qualification (MPQ)

Use of biological and chemical indicators

Physical performance qualification (PPQ)

Product adoption into existing validations - ISO 11135 and AAMI TIR 28

Routine Monitoring and Control

Product release from sterilisation

Assessment of change and revalidation

Bioburden monitoring and ISO 11737-1

Ethylene Oxide Residual Control and Testing

Establishing limits - ISO 10993-7

Testing process and considerations

Product release considerations

