Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Corona, California

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Enclave by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Corona, California. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood in Southern California will include just 35 single-family home sites and an array of luxury amenities. Site work is underway at Santana Way and Garretson Ave in Corona, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early fall 2026.



Enclave by Toll Brothers is a boutique community of luxury homes that will provide residents with an idyllic blend of serenity and convenience. Featuring expansive home sites, this community will offer spacious, modern single-family home designs with one- and two-story open floor plans, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, 2- to 4-car garages, and an array of versatile personalization options.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.







“We are excited to bring our exceptional home designs to this unique setting and location in Corona later this year,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Enclave by Toll Brothers will be an intimate community of limited home sites, offering a unique opportunity for luxury living in this highly desirable area.”

Enclave by Toll Brothers will include a park with green space and lounge seating as well as a community BBQ area. Residents will experience luxury living in a convenient location close to nearby hiking trails and parks, upscale shopping and dining, and excellent schools. Children will be served by top-rated public schools in the Corona-Norco Unified School District, including the highly desirable Santiago High School, as well as private schools.







Well-located in the Inland Empire in northwest Riverside County, the city of Corona borders Orange County to the west and is approximately 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, providing additional opportunities for residents to explore everything that Southern California has to offer.

For more information and to join the interest list for Enclave by Toll Brothers, call (866) 232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

