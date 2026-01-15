ALSTOM S.A: Alstom to provide New Subway Train (NST) fleet for Toronto’s subway

Alstom will manufacture 70 state-of-the-art, six-car Metropolis metro trains for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)

The agreement, valued at 2.3 billion CAD (approx. 1.4 billion euros), includes New Subway Trains to replace the fleet on Toronto’s Line 2 as well as to serve on subway extension projects

The new trains will be designed and engineered in Canada, with final assembly in Thunder Bay (Ontario) and testing in Kingston (Ontario), creating up to 945 direct jobs in the country.





15 January 2026 – Alstom, global leader and Canada’s national champion in smart and sustainable mobility, has reached an agreement valued at 2.3 billion CAD (approximately 1.4 billion euros)1 with the Toronto Transit Commission to provide 70 New Subway Trains (NSTs) for the Toronto subway network. The contract includes options for up to 150 additional trainsets as needed.

Fifty-five of the 70 state-of-the-art, six-car Metropolis metro trains will replace the aging fleet on Line 2 of Toronto’s subway system. The remaining 15 trains are planned to serve on the extension of Line 1 to Yonge North and the extension of Line 2 to Scarborough.

The NSTs will provide comfort, safety and accessibility with features including brighter, more spacious, interiors with open gangways and multi-purpose areas for wheel-chair users, strollers or bikes. Enhanced with energy-efficient lighting and smart technology like active levelling system and wireless smartphone charging, the NSTs will provide a modern passenger experience. The trains will be protected by the latest in cybersecurity technology. The NSTs will also incorporate eco-design features such as advanced propulsion, smart climate controls, and the use of virtual reality design tools that will collectively improve sustainability and reduce environmental impacts across the entire product lifecycle.

Metro trains designed and assembled in Canada

The trains will be designed and engineered in Canada, with final assembly at Alstom’s manufacturing facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Alstom is also investing in its local production capabilities and leveraging its network of national suppliers, notably by using Canadian carbon steel and aluminium. This strategic work re-positioning will strengthen Canadian expertise in rail manufacturing and innovation, create hundreds of jobs Canada-wide, renew onshore industrial capabilities, and reinforce Canada’s resilience against current and future trade disruptions. In total, this agreement is expected to generate up to 945 direct high-paying jobs in Canada, including over 600 at Alstom alone. Over 1,700 indirect jobs are expected to be created in Canada to support the project workforce.

“We thank the Toronto Transit Commission for their trust in Alstom to supply the new metro trains. These state-of-the-art trains will contribute to improving reliability and passenger’s comfort” said Michael Keroullé, President of Alstom Americas. “This new fleet of metro trains will be designed and engineered here in Canada, assembled in our Thunder Bay site, supported by an expanded network of local suppliers, and tested in our Kingston site. With close to 1,000 Canadian jobs created, these NSTs set the bar for what it means to build in Canada, for Canadians”.

“The TTC is grateful to all funding partners for their support for these new subway trains, and for their commitment to providing better transit for the hundreds of thousands of riders who use the TTC’s Line 2 every day. We are also pleased that these trains will support Canadian jobs and content through Alstom in Thunder Bay,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali.

The agreement between Alstom and the TTC is the result of a collaboration between the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario and the City of Toronto. The goal is to ensure safe and reliable trains for the future of Toronto’s growing subway system while supporting Canadian workers and quality manufacturing jobs within Ontario.

Metropolis metros keep your city breathing

Alstom’s modern metro trains are serving the different needs of customers worldwide for over 60 years. Designed to fit new and existing infrastructure, Metropolis metro trains can be adapted to multiple capacity needs. With flexible configurations from 2-to-9-cars, small to large gauge profiles, different voltage systems, and individual interior designs, Alstom’s metros can be operated manually or driverless. Metropolis metros feature low noise levels, high recyclability, and optimised energy-efficiency to minimise environmental impact. Over 35,000 metro cars have been ordered or are in operation in more than 70 cities in 40 countries. For more information, on Metropolis metros, please visit: Metropolis metros: Keeping your city breathing | Alstom

A national champion in smart and sustainable mobility

With over 5,000 highly skilled Canadian employees, Alstom is the only rolling stock manufacturer in the country, and provides a full suite of signalling solutions, and operations and maintenance services for major rail projects in Canada. Alstom is Canada’s national champion for urban rail mobility solutions and is proud to be at the centre of mobility projects across Ontario, including Toronto, Kitchener, Waterloo, Ottawa, as well as other Canadian projects in Edmonton, Montreal, Vancouver and soon, Quebec City.

ALSTOM™ and Metropolis™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.





1 This order was booked in the 3rd quarter of Alstom’s 2025/2026 financial year. It is one of the 3 orders referred to in the Note to Investors published on 5 January 2026 (“Alstom awarded three contracts for a total value of approximately €2.5bn”).

