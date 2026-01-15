Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

Regulated Information





Issy-les-Moulineaux, January 15, 2026

Interim report on liquidity contract as of December 31, 2025

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by Sodexo to BNP Paribas Arbitrage, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2025:

86,907 shares

€10,753,152

During the 2nd semester of 2025, the following were traded:

Bought: 288,451 shares for €14,326,470 (2,469 transactions)

Sold: 286,077 shares for €14,292,860 (2,992 transactions)

It is reminded that:

1° - as of June 30, 2025, after market close, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

84,533 shares

€10,786,761

2° - during the 1st semester of 2025, a total of the following was traded:

Bought: 412,920 shares for €26,508,699 (3,705 transactions)

Sold: 353,779 shares for €22,872,331 (3,634 transactions)

3° - as of July 1, 2021, the effective date of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

167,903 shares

€11,605,851

4 - on March 13, 2020, the day before the start of the current liquidity contract, the following resources were credited to the liquidity account:

227,000 shares

€7,088,975

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025

consolidated revenues

consolidated revenues 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served daily

6.5 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at January 7, 2026)

Contacts

Investor Relations Corporate Legal Juliette KLEIN

+33 1 57 75 80 27

juliette.klein@sodexo.com Olivia GUILLAUME

+33 6 15 20 99 48

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com





