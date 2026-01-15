Panopto and Carahsoft Partner to Expand Access to Scalable, Secure Video Solutions for the Public Sector

PITTSBURGH and RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panopto , a leader in visual and auditory learning for higher education and enterprise learning, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Panopto’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Panopto’s platform available to Federal, State and Local Government and Education institutions through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

This collaboration empowers Public Sector organizations with a modern video platform to support secure knowledge sharing, workforce training, hybrid learning and internal communications—all while meeting critical procurement, security and compliance requirements.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Carahsoft and its resellers to provide the Public Sector with essential tools for the digital age,” said John Shrader, Chief Revenue Officer at Panopto. “Our joint efforts are a foundational step for sustained innovation in the Government and transforming communication through the power of our advanced capabilities.”

Through Carahsoft’s trusted contract vehicles, Public Sector entities can now procure Panopto more easily and confidently. These pre-negotiated agreements streamline the purchasing process and reduce time-to-deployment for agencies and institutions looking to modernize operations.

Panopto’s enterprise-grade platform is purpose-built to handle large-scale video deployments while meeting the security and compliance requirements essential to Public Sector environments. The platform combines robust content management, advanced search (including in-video search), deep LMS integrations and innovative AI-powered features for learning, accessibility and knowledge retention.

Key benefits of the joint offering include:

Enhanced Training & Professional Development: Government employees, first responders and military personnel will be able to create dynamic training content faster than ever.

Government employees, first responders and military personnel will be able to create dynamic training content faster than ever. Improved Hybrid Learning: AI-driven content will foster engaging and personalized educational experiences for both students and educators.

AI-driven content will foster engaging and personalized educational experiences for both students and educators. Seamless Internal Communications: Easily generated and searchable video messages will enable high-quality information sharing across large, distributed agencies and break down information siloes.

Easily generated and searchable video messages will enable high-quality information sharing across large, distributed agencies and break down information siloes. Secure Knowledge Preservation: AI tools assist in content preparation and discoverability, preserving institutional knowledge in a secure and compliant manner.





“Panopto’s esteemed reputation and unrelenting commitment to security make their video platform a stellar choice for our joint customers,” said Tim Boltz, Program Executive for Education Technology at Carahsoft. “This partnership will fundamentally transform how agencies communicate and learn, helping them embrace a new era of innovation. Carahsoft and its reseller partners are dedicated to driving demand for Panopto’s platform and making it easily accessible to the Public Sector.”

The partnership will also include joint marketing, training and sales enablement initiatives—from co-hosted webinars and conference appearances to collaborative solution selling. These efforts will ensure Public Sector customers receive tailored support and solutions that meet their evolving needs.

Panopto’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. To learn more, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 590-6500 or Panopto@carahsoft.com ; or visit Panopto.com .

About Panopto

Panopto is a global leader in visual and auditory learning, transforming how academic institutions and businesses capture, share, and expand knowledge. Trusted by more than 1,600 organizations, Panopto’s advanced video platform and innovative AI capabilities make it easy to create and store learning objects and deliver engaging, accessible learning experiences. Discover the future of learning at Panopto.com .

Contact

Mike Lovell

(410) 271-1544

mike.lovell@panopto.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Emerging Technology, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .