GeeFi (GEE) Launches Major Wallet Update; Phase 3 of The ICO Almost Sold Out In Record Time





KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move shaking up the decentralized finance landscape, GeeFi unveiled a major update to its flagship product , the GeeFi Wallet. The latest release delivers a breaking development for the project’s community and newcomers alike: the GEE token presale is now fully integrated into the non-custodial app, allowing users to participate directly from within their wallet. This strategic shift further cements GeeFi’s commitment to accessibility, security, and user empowerment as the next generation of crypto adoption accelerates.

Presale Integration: Seamless Participation for Early Investors

This update comes at a vital moment for GeeFi, with Phase 3 of the GEE token presale quickly approaching capacity. Fewer than 3 million tokens remain available at $0.10 each, putting early participants in a favorable position to capitalize before the price advances. The built-in presale feature removes common barriers by eliminating the need to navigate third-party sites, ensuring that both newcomers and crypto-savvy users can acquire tokens with minimal friction. With a planned listing price of $0.40 per token, initial buyers could see an impressive 300% ROI at launch. If industry predictions of a $2 price point materialize, those who secure tokens during this round could expect a remarkable 1,900% potential return.





GeeFi Wallet: Secure, Multi-Chain, and Feature-Rich

Beyond the presale, the GeeFi Wallet itself stands out with its robust, user-centric capabilities. As a non-custodial solution, it provides full ownership and control over private keys, prioritizing user sovereignty. Security is further reinforced with biometric authentication for instant, protected access. Support for more than 14 blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Tron means users can manage a diverse portfolio in one place. The wallet also boasts built-in swap and bridge functionality for easy token movement across chains, as well as NFT management and an integrated Web3 browser to explore a wide universe of decentralized apps.

The Road Ahead: GeeFi DEX and Crypto Cards

The wallet update is part of a broader initiative to build a cohesive, feature-packed ecosystem. High on the GeeFi roadmap are the upcoming GeeFi DEX and GeeFi Crypto Cards. The GeeFi DEX will give users access to decentralized trading directly from their wallets, upholding the project’s vision of true user autonomy and financial inclusion. Meanwhile, the forthcoming Crypto Cards will bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday spending, enabling users to pay at merchants worldwide by seamlessly converting crypto to fiat at the point of sale.





A New Era for GeeFi, Join Now

The integration of the presale into the GeeFi Wallet marks a pivotal milestone for the project and its community. By removing entry barriers and delivering advanced features, GeeFi is setting a benchmark for convenience and innovation in DeFi. Prospective investors and crypto enthusiasts are encouraged to download the GeeFi Wallet now to secure tokens before the presale concludes and to explore the evolving GeeFi ecosystem.