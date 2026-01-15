Restaurant Technologies Continues to Thrive as Industry Leader

Industry wide recognition, sustainability impact, and thought leadership engagement all lead to tremendous 2025 results

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Restaurant Technologies, Inc. (RTI), the nation’s leader in automated cooking oil management for commercial foodservice operations, concluded a stellar 2025 with various industry awards, a record amount of used cooking oil recycled, and thought leadership engagements across podcasts and trade media.

    RTI's Senior Director of Product Innovation, Ryan Bowlds, joined host Roger Beaudoin to talk about how kitchen automation can help create safer and more efficient restaurants.
    Partee joined host Christin Marvin to discuss leadership principles and building resilient, high-performance cultures in foodservice.
    RTI's Ron Cardwell, Director of Commodity Strategy, joined QSR Uncut to discuss one of the industry's hot-button topics: Seed Oils and Beef Tallow
    Cardwell joined Jeremy Julian to discuss cooking oil and automated cooking oil management.

“The hard work and dedication of the RTI team have built unprecedented momentum as we head into 2026,” said Jeff Kiesel, president, CEO, and chairman of Restaurant Technologies. “Our strong, positive culture of teamwork, collaboration, and innovation will continue to elevate us to new heights as an industry leader. As we execute our 2026 strategic vision and grow together, we remain focused on building upon our foundation of trust, delivering on our brand promise, and sustaining consistent double-digit growth year over year.”

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of automated commercial kitchen solutions for more than 45,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management® solution has automated and elevated foodservice operations for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, and hospitals. Its closed-loop, end-to-end solution minimizes the risks of manual cooking oil handling by delivering, storing, filtering, monitoring, collecting, and recycling cooking oil. Restaurant Technologies partners with renewable energy providers to convert used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,400 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

