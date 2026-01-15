Lotto.com Celebrates 4 Million Customers and over $150 Million in Winnings since Launch

Lotto.com reaches 4 million customers and over $150M in winnings in under five years

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation’s first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games and scratch tickets, is proud to announce a major milestone - reaching 4 million customers, and counting, in less than five years since launching in Spring 2021. As the fastest-growing lottery courier platform, Lotto.com continues to redefine accessibility and convenience for players nationwide.

Customers have collectively won over $150 million in prizes through Lotto.com, including $90 million in draw wins and $63 million in scratch wins, with more than 7 million winning tickets ordered on the platform. These results highlight the excitement, ease and trust players have in Lotto.com’s modern approach to lottery.

“Reaching 4 million customers and seeing over $150 million in winnings go back into the hands of our players is an incredible achievement for our team,” said Tom Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “We are proud to be the platform so many people trust and remain committed to driving growth that generates incremental returns to good causes in the states we operate in.”

Additional Highlights

Contributions to State Programs: Approximately $185 Million has been returned to state lottery beneficiaries, reinforcing Lotto.com’s commitment to supporting education and community programs.

Approximately $185 Million has been returned to state lottery beneficiaries, reinforcing Lotto.com’s commitment to supporting education and community programs. National Growth and Accessibility: Lotto.com is actively growing its presence across multiple states, delivering a secure, transparent, and convenient lottery experience to millions of Americans.

Celebrate With Us

To celebrate this milestone and kick off 2026, Lotto.com is offering new customers a free Powerball ticket using promo code PBJP26, available now through June 30, 2026. This offer applies in all Lotto.com states excluding New York and Maine. Service fees apply. See Lotto.com for full terms and details.

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states – including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winenever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 13 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION: