Opening Bell Ventures Appoints Dr. Justin Smith as Chief Technology Officer

Austin, TX, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opening Bell Ventures (“OBV”), a digital transformation and AI-focused professional services firm, today announced that Justin Smith, PhD, has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. OBV’s mission is to “unleash the value of data for humanity by building smart, efficient, and automated solutions.”

Dr. Smith is an experienced and award-winning senior executive and thought leader with expertise spanning artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced analytics, software development, strategy, executive leadership, and keynote speaking. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused on Neuroscience and brings a track record of translating complex analytics into measurable business outcomes across multiple industries.

Most recently, Dr. Smith served as Chief Technology Officer at Commonly Well, where he built and launched a new software platform supporting company growth, established long-term technology strategy and an AI roadmap, delivered GenAI capabilities, and elevated reliability, privacy, and security to enterprise-grade standards.

“OBV’s values of customer first, working together, unbridled transparency, total ownership, and true impact closely reflect how I like to build and lead,” said Dr. Smith. “I’m excited to join a team that is obsessive about delivering real outcomes with data and AI, and to help clients build smart, secure, scalable capabilities that create lasting impact.”

About Opening Bell Ventures

Opening Bell Ventures offers a portfolio of products and services wrapped with top talent who are obsessive about all-things Digital and AI. We partner with our clients on both risks and rewards often associated with executing complex transformational programs and differentiate ourselves by being solely focused on a single success metric: YOU

