SKYE BIOSCIENCE FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urgently Reminds Skye Bioscience, Inc. Stockholders to Contact the Firm Before January 16th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Skye To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skye Bioscience, Inc. (“Skye” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SKYE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Skye securities between November 4, 2024 and October 3, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants, allegedly made materially false and misleading statements regarding Skye’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.





On October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release “announc[ing] the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyond™ proof-of-concept study of nimacimab[.]” The press release disclosed that the “the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo” and that “preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy.”





On this news, Skye’s stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.





Next Steps:

