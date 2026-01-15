Is that assistance dog “real” and properly qualified? Assistance Dog Foundation Launches Independent ISO-Aligned Certification and Global Register for Assistance Dog Teams

The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Assistance Dog Foundation, a newly established Dutch nonprofit, today announced the launch of the world’s first independent, ISO-aligned certification and registration program for assistance dog teams. Designed to improve recognition, access, and trust globally, the new framework offers structured evaluation, digital ID verification, and a public register to help identify properly qualified teams without relying on affiliated training providers.

As the number of assistance dog teams rises globally, public confusion and inconsistent standards are making everyday access harder for legitimate teams—and risk the welfare of dogs and trust of the public. The Assistance Dog Foundation is addressing this gap with an independent, ISO-aligned certification program and a global register designed to help decision-makers, businesses, and the public verify qualified teams more reliably.

Independent certification built for real-world scrutiny

The Assistance Dog Foundation’s approach combines standard-aligned requirements with audit-grade, technology-supported documentation to reduce bias and increase transparency. The certification process uses multi-perspective video documentation, remote theoretical testing, and structured proctoring to support fairness, accessibility, and privacy.

A key differentiator: Assistance Dog Foundation does not train assistance dog teams. Instead, it focuses on independent evaluation and infrastructure—recognition, access rights, welfare, and funding support for qualified teams. The certification process is designed for ISO-alignment through partnership with a third-party certification agency.

What certified teams can expect

Through the certification and aftercare framework, qualified teams can receive:

A verified certification based on structured standards and documented assessment processes

An Assistance Dog Foundation ID card and identification marks for easy, everyday recognition

A certification lifecycle that includes annual extensions based on fitness for work and helping teams transition into retirement

Identification through an independent register for qualified teams and assistance dog service providers.

Standards grounded in international frameworks

The Assistance Dog Foundation bases its certification scheme on a range of established sources, including the European assistance dog standard EN 17984-1 to -6, as well as broad stakeholder feedback. Final validation and piloting is scheduled for the first half of 2026.

“The establishment of the Assistance Dog Foundation as an independent entity results from our decade-long dedication to the assistance dog community,” said Rosie Warda, CEO. “Our vision is to ensure that assistance dog teams everywhere receive the recognition and support they deserve.”

Why this matters now

Assistance dogs (sometimes still called "service dogs" in some countries, although that term is outdated) are increasingly present—and increasingly contested. When anyone can claim “assistance dog” status without meaningful verification, legitimate handlers face more access disputes, businesses face uncertainty, and dogs can be placed into work they are not prepared for. The Assistance Dog Foundation’s position is clear: reliable recognition needs independent quality assurance—without conflicts of interest.

About Assistance Dog Foundation



Assistance Dog Foundation is an independent Dutch nonprofit (“stichting”) based in The Hague. The Foundation provides ISO-aligned certification, is building a global register, and develops support and standards infrastructure for qualified assistance dog teams—without training teams itself. It has obtained Dutch nonprofit recognition (ANBI).

Operating as an independent nonprofit, free from associated training facilities or commercial interests, the Assistance Dog Foundation will focus on establishing robust frameworks for the recognition, access rights, welfare, and funding of qualified assistance dog teams. By aligning with ISO standards, the foundation aims to provide a comprehensive technology-supported certification process and a global register that ensures the highest level of quality assurance and recognition for assistance dog teams across the globe.

