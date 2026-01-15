An introduction to Risk Management ISO 14971:2019 - Online Training Course (Apr 27th, 2026)

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An introduction to Risk Management ISO 14971:2019 Training Course (Apr 27, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Understand the use of risk management in the medical device industry and how to review and construct risk management documentation to meet both quality and regulatory requirements.

The global regulation of medical devices is increasingly taking the risk based approach, whether that be when building a quality management system or building technical documentation for registrational submissions. ISO 14971:2019 is the international standard which supports the assessment of risks and construction of compliant risk management documentation to support these areas.

Linda Garrod of IVDeology has developed the course to provide participants with foundational knowledge and practical skills related to the application of ISO14971:2019, an international standard for medical device risk management.

Key topics to be addressed:

Overview of ISO14971:2019

Risk management framework

Risk management planning

Risk analysis techniques

Risk evaluation and acceptability

Risk control measures

Documentation and record keeping

Risk management throughout the product lifecycle

Compliance with regulatory requirements

Benefits of attending:

Understand the use of a risk-based approach and how ISO14971 supports this

the use of a risk-based approach and how ISO14971 supports this Gain a clear understanding of ISO14971 content and the use of key terminology

a clear understanding of ISO14971 content and the use of key terminology Review each step In the risk management pathway to fully understand expected analysis and content

each step In the risk management pathway to fully understand expected analysis and content Be able to identify the content expected for each type of risk management record

identify the content expected for each type of risk management record Understand the use of well constructed risk management documentation to support post market device analysis and complaint handling

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

3 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

What is risk management?

ISO 14971 standard and risk management planning

Introduction to the ISO standard and its significance in the medical device industry and basic principles of risk management

Understanding the fundamental principles of risk management as outlined in ISO

Identification of key terms, definitions and concepts related to risk.

Guidelines for developing a risk management plan in accordance with the ISO

Determining the scope of risk management activities and establishing objectives

Clarification of roles and responsibilities within the context of risk management

Discussion on the involvement of different stakeholders in the risk management process

Guidance on how the ISO aligns with regulatory requirements for medical devices

Ensuring that risk management practices comply with applicable international regulations

Risk assessment

Criteria for evaluating and assessing risks.

Determining acceptable risk levels and making risk acceptability decisions

Risk controls

Strategies for implementing risk control measures to reduce or eliminate identified risks.

Integration of risk controls into the design and development process

Benefit-risk analysis

Intro to various risk analysis techniques prescribed by the ISO.

Practical application of risk analysis methods, such as hazard analysis, fault tree analysis and failure mode and effects analysis

Risk management report & post-production activities

Requirements for documenting and maintaining records of the risk management process.

Best practices for creating comprehensive documentation that meets regulatory standards.

Understanding the application of risk management at various stages of the medical device lifecycle

Incorporating risk management into design, manufacturing, post-market surveillance and other phases

