JSAutomate Forms Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth of AI-Powered, Self-Healing Automation Platform 

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSAutomate Inc., a California-based technology company revolutionizing data entry through intelligent, self-healing automation, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board has been established to provide strategic guidance, industry insight, and independent perspective as JSAutomate accelerates its market presence, expands key partnerships, and advances adoption of its AI-powered automation platform.

The inaugural members of the JSAutomate Advisory Board include:

Gregg Sturdevant, Strategic Business Advisor, bringing extensive experience in business strategy, partnerships, and operational leadership across technology-driven industries.

Jim Hamidani, Strategic Sales and Marketing Advisor, contributing deep expertise in sales strategy, marketing execution, and go-to-market planning for emerging technology companies.

Jim Watling, Strategic Finance and Investment Advisor, offering significant experience in financial strategy, investment analysis, and scaling high-growth organizations.

“We’re excited to welcome Gregg Sturdevant, Jim Hamidani, and Jim Watling to our Advisory Board,” said John Phillips, Founder and CEO of JSAutomate Inc. “Each brings a unique and complementary perspective. Their combined insight will play a critical role in expanding our partnerships, strengthening our go-to-market strategy, and ensuring we are building not only powerful technology, but a durable and well-structured business.”

The Advisory Board operates in a non-governing, non-operational capacity, providing independent guidance to support JSAutomate’s strategic initiatives and long-term vision.

The formation of the Advisory Board reflects JSAutomate’s continued investment in building a strong, diverse leadership ecosystem to support its mission of reducing manual data entry, increasing system reliability, and enabling organizations to automate workflows with confidence.

About JSAutomate Inc.

JSAutomate Inc. is redefining the future of data entry with its intelligent, self-healing automation platform, enabling businesses to eliminate repetitive manual processes while achieving unprecedented accuracy, reliability, and efficiency.

Media Contact

John Phillips

Founder and CEO

JSAutomate Inc.

Email: support@jsautomate.com

Website: https://www.jsautomate.com