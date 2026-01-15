Sats Terminal Integrates Morpho Into Borrow, Expanding DeFi Borrowing Options for Bitcoin Holders





A wallet-first, non-custodial way to borrow against bitcoin, with clear loan terms and side-by-side comparisons, now including Morpho as a DeFi borrowing option.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sats Terminal today announced the integration of Morpho into Borrow by Sats Terminal, adding Morpho as a new decentralized finance (DeFi) borrowing option within its bitcoin borrowing interface.

The integration allows users to access stablecoin liquidity using bitcoin as collateral through Morpho, directly from the Borrow interface. Users can review key loan details, including loan-to-value (LTV), interest rates, fees, collateral requirements, and liquidation parameters, before confirming from their wallet.

Sats Terminal remains non-custodial at the interface. Users sign transactions directly from their wallet, while borrowing activity is executed with the underlying protocol. Centralized and decentralized borrowing options are presented side by side, giving users a clearer view of trade-offs before committing.

Expanding DeFi borrowing on Borrow

Bitcoin-backed borrowing has historically been fragmented, with users navigating separate platforms, inconsistent terminology, and opaque terms. By integrating Morpho, Sats Terminal expands the set of DeFi borrowing options available within Borrow while maintaining a consistent, transparent user experience.

From a single interface, users can now:

compare DeFi borrowing options

review loan terms before signing

borrow without selling their bitcoin

remain in control of their keys throughout the process





The Morpho integration reflects how the market operates today, supporting bitcoin-native flows where possible and wrapped BTC where required, while making those mechanics explicit to the user.

How the Morpho integration works

When borrowing via Morpho on Sats Terminal, bitcoin is wrapped and bridged to EVM, where it is used as collateral on the Morpho protocol. Borrowed stablecoins are issued directly by Morpho and delivered to the user’s wallet.

All steps are handled through Borrow’s guided flow, so users do not need to manage bridging, protocol interactions, or smart contracts themselves.

Why Morpho

Launched in 2022, Morpho has quickly become one of the most widely used lending protocols in DeFi. At the time of writing, it leads DeFi lending by monthly active users, accounting for 44% of MAU share, and secures several billions of dollars in total value locked (TVL).

Morpho is designed to operate decentralized finance in the background while users interact through familiar, intuitive interfaces. As a result, millions of users access Morpho through large-scale integrations across the crypto ecosystem.

Recent milestones include:

#1 DeFi lending protocol by monthly active users (44% MAU share)

$1B+ in active loans via the Coinbase integration, with nearly $500M in USDC earning yield

User growth from 67,000 to 1.4M users in 2025 alone





By integrating Morpho into Borrow, Sats Terminal gives bitcoin holders access to a DeFi lending layer that is already proven at scale, while preserving a clear, wallet-first, non-custodial borrowing experience.

Comment from Sats Terminal

“Borrow by Sats Terminal is about making Bitcoin borrowing easier to understand and easier to compare”, said Stan Havryliuk, CEO and co-founder of Sats Terminal. “Integrating Morpho adds a strong DeFi option to Borrow and gives users another transparent way to access liquidity using their bitcoin, all without leaving the interface or giving up control of their keys.”

About Sats Terminal

Sats Terminal is a Bitcoin-native borrowing and trading platform that brings together centralized and decentralized liquidity through a single, wallet-first interface. Borrow by Sats Terminal allows users to compare BTC-backed borrowing options across multiple venues with clear visibility into terms before signing.

Sats Terminal is backed by YZi Labs, Coinbase Ventures, and Draper Associates.

Visit borrow.satsterminal.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, legal, or tax advice. Borrowing involves risk, including potential liquidation or loss of funds. Sats Terminal is non-custodial at the interface; underlying protocols may involve additional risks. Users are responsible for compliance with local regulations.

