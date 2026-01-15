Prestige Senior Living Celebrates 40-Year Legacy, Expands Portfolio, and Launches Proprietary Decision Intelligence Tools

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Senior Living, an EIK-compliant, REIT-aligned, multi-state senior living management company, is celebrating the organization’s 40th anniversary, and its first year under new fourth-generation Delamarter family leadership. As Prestige marks this next chapter, the organization continues a four-decade legacy of care, innovation, and operational excellence.

In its first year under next-generation leadership, Prestige Senior Living expanded its managed portfolio from 13 to 24 communities across Assisted Living, Independent Living, and Memory Care. More than half of these communities are managed on behalf of a publicly traded REIT, demonstrating Prestige’s REIT-ready operational rigor, scalability, and partnership capabilities.

“Our family’s legacy began with a single home of care in 1946,” said Jason Delamarter, Prestige Senior Living Chief Operating Officer and fourth-generation operator. “Forty years as Prestige, and 80 years of family service later, we are proud to carry forward our values-driven approach, focused on enhancing resident care, driving operational performance, and delivering measurable EBITDAR growth for our partners.”

Looking toward 2026, Prestige Senior Living is also strategically positioned to return to its roots in Skilled Nursing management.

As part of its broader transformation, Prestige Senior Living announced the commercial launch of two cloud-based technology platforms offered through its affiliated technology subsidiary, SNFiQ LLC. The platforms, SNFiQ and Senior Living iQ (SLiQ), were developed by operators for operators to provide real-time insights into financial, clinical, and operational performance. SNFiQ and SLiQ help owners and operators capture missed reimbursements, optimize staffing and workflow, increase EBITDAR, and improve clinical outcomes.

Within the first year of licensing, more than 70 senior care and skilled nursing facilities across multiple states have adopted SNFiQ and SLiQ, demonstrating a strong market demand for field-tested, data-driven intelligence tools.

Prestige Senior Living’s ongoing growth continues to reflect the Delamarter family’s longstanding values of respect, integrity, commitment and trust. With next-generation leadership guiding the organization, the company is expanding its footprint across the West, offering EIK-compliant, REIT-aligned management supported by scalable multi-state expertise.

About Prestige Senior Living

Prestige Senior Living LLC is an EIK-compliant, multi-state senior living management company with a 40-year track record of operational and financial excellence, including measurable client EBITDAR growth. Built on family legacy, operational transparency and data-driven performance, Prestige Senior Living is a trusted partner to REITs, owners and healthcare providers seeking sustainable, long-term value.

The organization currently manages 24 senior living communities and is well-positioned to scale its management capabilities across both senior housing and skilled nursing. Additionally, Prestige Senior Living’s affiliated technology subsidiary, SNFiQ LLC, licenses the SNFiQ and SLiQ platforms, which are currently used in more than 70 senior care locations nationwide. Learn more at www.prestigecare.com.

