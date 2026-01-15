Qwest Funds Corp: Wind-Up of AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), the manager of the AlphaDelta Tactical Growth Class (the “Fund”), a class of special shares of Qwest Funds Corp., announced today that it intends to wind-up the Fund effective on or about March 27, 2026. The decision to wind-up the Fund was based on the relatively small size of the Fund, making it inefficient to continue to operate given the fixed costs of running he Fund.

The Manager will send a notice to each investor regarding the wind-up. Existing shareholders of the Fund will be able to redeem their shares of the Fund prior to the wind-up date. No further purchases of the Fund will be accepted. Each shareholder remaining on the date of the wind-up will receive cash in the amount equivalent to the net asset value per Fund share multiplied by the number of shares of the Fund held by such shareholder.

About Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. is the registered portfolio management firm that provides management and portfolio advisory services to the investment funds offered by Qwest Funds Corp.

For further information please contact: Cindy Bower, Senior Manager, Business Development & Client Services Phone: 604-601-5804 or 1-866-602-1142 (ext. 5804) Email: cbower@qwestfunds.com Website: www.qwestfunds.com



