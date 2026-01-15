DEADLINE ALERT for PRGO, JYD, STUB: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: February 27, 2023 – November 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (ii) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company’s outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (iii) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company’s infant formula business; (iiii) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated; and (v) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD)

Class Period: April 21, 2023 – April 30, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Jayud was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (2) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) that Jayuds public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB)

Class Period: September 14, 2025 – November 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 23, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (ii) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (iii) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (iiii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

