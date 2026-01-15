New York, USA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Neurovascular Devices Market Set to Grow Steadily at a CAGR of ~8% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The growth of the neurovascular devices market is largely fueled by the increasing burden of neurovascular disorders, rapid technological advancements in devices, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, expanding stroke awareness and screening initiatives, and heightened product development efforts by key market players.

DelveInsight’s Neurovascular Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading neurovascular devices companies’ market shares, challenges, neurovascular devices market drivers, barriers, trends, and key neurovascular devices companies in the market.

Neurovascular Devices Market Summary

2024 Neurovascular Devices Market Size: USD 3.6 Billion

USD 3.6 Billion 2032 Projected Neurovascular Devices Market Size: USD 6.8 Billion

USD 6.8 Billion Neurovascular Devices Market Growth Rate (2025-2032): ~ 8%

8% Largest Neurovascular Devices Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Carotid Artery Stents

Carotid Artery Stents Key Companies in the Neurovascular Devices Market: Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., Balt, Rapid Medical, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Acandis GmbH, Cerus Endovascular Inc., and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Neurovascular Devices Market

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders: The growing incidence of neurological conditions, including stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, is significantly driving demand for neurovascular devices. An aging global population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes are contributing to higher disease burden. As a result, there is an increased need for advanced diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment options, accelerating the adoption of neurovascular devices and supporting market expansion.

The growing incidence of neurological conditions, including stroke, brain aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, is significantly driving demand for neurovascular devices. An aging global population, increasingly sedentary lifestyles, and the rising prevalence of risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes are contributing to higher disease burden. As a result, there is an increased need for advanced diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment options, accelerating the adoption of neurovascular devices and supporting market expansion. Increasing technological advancements: Advancements in neurovascular technologies are accelerating market growth. Innovations such as next-generation stent retrievers, flow diverters, embolic coils, and AI-powered imaging systems are improving procedural accuracy, safety, and clinical outcomes. These developments support minimally invasive interventions with shorter recovery times and fewer complications, encouraging wider adoption by hospitals and clinicians and fueling expansion of the neurovascular devices market.

Advancements in neurovascular technologies are accelerating market growth. Innovations such as next-generation stent retrievers, flow diverters, embolic coils, and AI-powered imaging systems are improving procedural accuracy, safety, and clinical outcomes. These developments support minimally invasive interventions with shorter recovery times and fewer complications, encouraging wider adoption by hospitals and clinicians and fueling expansion of the neurovascular devices market. Rise in demand for minimally invasive neurovascular surgical procedures: Growing demand for minimally invasive neurovascular interventions is driving the expansion of the neurovascular devices market. These procedures offer shorter hospital stays, reduced complication rates, and quicker recovery compared with conventional surgeries. Increasing patient preference and wider physician adoption of advanced techniques are accelerating the use of specialized devices such as stent retrievers, embolic coils, and flow diverters, supporting overall market growth.

Regional Neurovascular Devices Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the global neurovascular devices market in 2024, accounting for around 30%, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high stroke prevalence, strong adoption of innovative neurointerventional technologies, and supportive reimbursement policies.

North America continues to strengthen its market leadership, driven by leading medical device companies, sustained R&D investments, and growing awareness programs focused on stroke prevention and treatment.

Europe

Europe plays a significant role in driving growth in the neurovascular devices market, supported by a high prevalence of neurovascular disorders such as acute ischemic stroke, aneurysms, and arteriovenous malformations, which fuels demand for advanced treatment options.

Europe is witnessing accelerated adoption of neurovascular devices, including thrombectomy systems, embolic protection devices, stent retrievers, and clot retrieval catheters, due to a growing emphasis on early diagnosis and minimally invasive interventions across healthcare systems.

Europe further benefits from the presence of key market players and ongoing product innovation, including the development of next-generation thrombectomy and embolic protection devices, thereby supporting sustained market expansion.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth driver in the neurovascular devices market due to a rapidly expanding patient pool for neurovascular disorders such as acute ischemic stroke and aneurysms, largely driven by aging populations.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing rising adoption of advanced neurovascular devices, including thrombectomy systems, stent retrievers, and embolic protection devices, fueled by increasing awareness of early diagnosis and the benefits of minimally invasive procedures.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Neurovascular Devices Market

In June 2025, InspireMD announced that its CGuard® Prime Embolic Prevention System (EPS) received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for use in stroke prevention.

announced that its CGuard® Prime Embolic Prevention System (EPS) received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for use in stroke prevention. In May 2025, Terumo Interventional Systems announced the commercial launch of its FDA-approved ROADSAVER™ Carotid Stent System. Designed for use with the Nanoparasol® Embolic Protection System, the ROADSAVER Stent System is intended to treat carotid artery stenosis in patients at elevated risk of complications from carotid endarterectomy.

announced the commercial launch of its FDA-approved ROADSAVER™ Carotid Stent System. Designed for use with the Nanoparasol® Embolic Protection System, the ROADSAVER Stent System is intended to treat carotid artery stenosis in patients at elevated risk of complications from carotid endarterectomy. In March 2025, Boston Scientific launched an updated FilterWire EZ embolic protection system in select European markets. The system features a wire with a 110-micron-pore filter at its tip, designed to capture embolic material while maintaining blood flow and reliably conforming to the artery walls.

What are Neurovascular Devices?

Neurovascular devices are specialized medical tools designed to diagnose, treat, and manage disorders affecting the blood vessels of the brain and spinal cord. These devices are commonly used in minimally invasive endovascular procedures to address conditions such as ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformations, and intracranial stenosis. They include products like stent retrievers, aspiration catheters, flow diverters, embolization coils, balloons, and intracranial stents, which help restore blood flow, prevent vessel rupture, or block abnormal vessels. By enabling precise intervention within delicate cerebral vasculature, neurovascular devices play a critical role in reducing neurological damage, improving patient outcomes, and lowering the need for open brain surgery.

Neurovascular Devices Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Neurovascular Devices Market CAGR ~8% Neurovascular Devices Market Size by 2032 USD 6.8 Billion Key Neurovascular Devices Companies Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Stryker, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, phenox GmbH, Perflow Medical Ltd., Balt, Rapid Medical, ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD., Acandis GmbH, Cerus Endovascular Inc., and others

Neurovascular Devices Market Assessment

Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation By Product Type: Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices [Embolic Coils, Flow Diversion Devices, and Liquid Embolic Agents], Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting Systems [Carotid Artery Stents and Embolic Protection Systems], Neurothrombectomy Devices [Clot Retrievers, Suction Devices, and Vascular Snare], and Support Devices [Micro Catheters and Micro Guidewires] Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation By Application: Stroke, Cerebral Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Stenosis, and Others Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation By End User: Stroke, Cerebral Aneurysm, Carotid Artery Stenosis, and Others Neurovascular Devices Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Neurovascular Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Neurovascular Devices Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Neurovascular Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Neurovascular Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Neurovascular Devices Market Layout 8 Neurovascular Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

