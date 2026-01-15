JobSquad Secures U.S. Department of Labor National Registration for Apprenticeship Program

MISHAWAKA, Ind., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobSquad Staffing said the U.S. Department of Labor has granted national registration to its Registered Apprenticeship Program, allowing the company to deliver federally recognized apprenticeship programs across the United States.

The designation places JobSquad among a limited group of workforce organizations authorized to operate within the federal apprenticeship system. The company will deploy programs nationally across high-demand sectors, including skilled trades, manufacturing, logistics, facilities services, and infrastructure. Apprenticeship delivery in the skilled trades will be supported through JobSquad’s TradeHunters division.

Registered Apprenticeships combine full-time paid employment with structured on-the-job training, classroom instruction, progressive wage increases, and nationally recognized credentials. For workers, the model provides a path to career advancement without student debt. For employers, it offers a tool to develop skilled talent while reducing turnover and recruiting costs.



“The challenge in today’s labor market is connecting jobs to careers,” said JM Arimany at JobSquad. “This registration allows us to expand proven apprenticeship pathways at a national scale.”

JobSquad said it is preparing to launch multi-state apprenticeship programs with employers across multiple industries.

About JobSquad Staffing

JobSquad Staffing is a national staffing provider headquartered in Mishawaka, IN. JobSquad is a national staffing solutions company with more than 28 offices and 5,000 employees, delivering integrated staffing and training solutions across high-demand sectors of the U.S. economy.

