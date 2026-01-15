FRP Pipe Market Projected to Reach US$ 8.76 Billion by 2035, Supported by Large-Scale Desalination Projects in Saudi Arabia Says Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global FRP pipe market size was valued at USD 4.56 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit the market valuation of USD 8.76 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period 2026–2035.

The FRP pipe market is undergoing a transformative expansion in 2025, driven by a global pivot toward corrosion-resistant infrastructure. Valued at USD 4.56 billion, the sector is projected to nearly double by 2035, fueled by urgent desalination mandates in the Middle East and comprehensive municipal upgrades across North America. The industry has effectively moved beyond niche adoption, becoming the standard for critical utility networks due to 40-60% lower installation costs compared to legacy steel systems.

The outlook remains bullish as energy majors aggressively replace metallic flowlines to eliminate maintenance liabilities in deepwater and onshore environments. Furthermore, the commercialization of high-pressure hydrogen pipelines marks a pivotal diversification point, positioning composites as the backbone of the green energy transition. As sustainability becomes a procurement prerequisite, low-carbon manufacturing and smart-pipe technologies will define the next decade of capital investment, securing FRP’s role as the material of choice for future-proof engineering.

Key Findings

North America led the FRP pipe market, capturing 41% share.

Based on material/type, polyester FRP pipes held the largest market share.

Based on application, the oil & gas segment dominated with 42% market share.

Based on end-user, the industrial segment accounted for 52% of market share.

Based on joint/connection type, the bell-and-spigot segment led with 52.50% market share.

By Material, Polyester Resins Command Largest Share via Continuous Filament Winding Compatibility

The FRP pipe market dominance of polyester resins is fundamentally anchored in their unique chemical suitability for Continuous Filament Winding (CFW) manufacturing processes, which serves as the backbone of global infrastructure supply. Unlike epoxy systems that often require slower curing cycles or heat-activated hardeners, unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) allow for rapid, automated production speeds necessary to meet the high-volume demands of civil engineering.

Major material suppliers like AOC and Polynt have formulated specific orthophthalic and isophthalic polyester grades that optimize "wet-out" speed—the rate at which resin saturates glass fibers. This chemical characteristic allows manufacturers like Amiblu to run production lines continuously, producing large-diameter pipes at a fraction of the time required for alternative materials. According to technical documentation from Flowtite Technology, the dominance of polyester in the FRP pipe market is further secured by its high flexural modulus when combined with sand fillers (mortar), creating a "sandwich construction."

By Application, High Pressure Produced Water Transport Drives Oil and Gas to 42% Share

The Oil & Gas segment’s 42% market share in the FRP pipe market is heavily driven by the booming demand for high-pressure handling of "produced water" in North American shale plays and global enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations. While corrosion resistance is the baseline requirement, the specific driver for this massive value share is the ability of high-pressure Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE) systems to handle pressures exceeding 3,000 psi, a domain previously reserved for steel.

NOV (National Oilwell Varco) Fiber Glass Systems, a market leader in the FRP pipe market, reports that the shift toward composite spoolable pipe (such as their Fiberspar lineup) is accelerating because these pipes can handle the abrasive, high-salinity brine that accompanies oil extraction in the Permian Basin. Financial reports from energy service firms highlight that for every barrel of oil, up to ten barrels of corrosive water must be transported; steel fails within months in these conditions, whereas GRE offers a 20-year service life. Furthermore, offshore insights from Future Pipe Industries reveal that the 42% share is bolstered by the "weight-to-strength" necessity on FPSO vessels.

By End Users, Industrial Segment Captures 52% Share of the FRP Pipe Market Solving Flue Gas Desulfurization Challenges

The Industrial segment’s commanding 52% share is sustained by critical applications in environmental compliance systems, specifically Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) and marine exhaust scrubbers. As global emissions standards tighten (such as IMO 2020), power plants and maritime vessels are forced to install scrubbers that spray seawater or lime slurry to remove sulfur dioxide. This process creates an acidic, abrasive environment that dissolves carbon steel and pits high-grade stainless steel.

Insights from Sekisui Chemical and Ershigs (a specialized industrial fabricator) demonstrate that large-diameter FRP piping is the default engineering standard for these scrubber internal systems and slurry recirculation lines. The abrasion resistance of vinyl ester-lined FRP (often categorized under the broader industrial umbrella) is the key differentiator here. Unlike the water sector which relies on volume, the industrial segment derives its high market share from the complexity and high unit cost of these custom-engineered spools. Andritz, a major plant engineering group, specifies FRP for these circuits because the material can withstand the thermal shock of hot exhaust gases meeting cold scrubbing liquids—a thermal dynamic that causes catastrophic fatigue in lined-steel alternatives.

By Joint Type, Bell and Spigot Leads with 52.50% Share Offering Superior Angular Deflection

The Bell-and-Spigot joint’s leadership in the FRP pipe market with 52.50% market share is justified by its superior "angular deflection" capabilities, which significantly lowers the Total Installed Cost (TIC) for pipeline contractors. Unlike rigid welded or laminated joints, the precision-machined Bell-and-Spigot coupling, often utilizing REKA sealing technology, allows for joint rotation of up to 3 degrees without breaking the seal.

Technical guidelines from Hobas and Thompson Pipe Group highlight that this deflection capability allows pipeline designers to accommodate gentle curves in the route without purchasing expensive, custom-fabricated elbow fittings or constructing concrete thrust blocks. For a typical 10-kilometer pipeline, eliminating these fittings saves millions in material and labor costs. Furthermore, the AWWA C950 standard supports this dominance in the FRP pipe market by validating the "double-bell" design, which features a test port allowing installers to pressure-test the joint integrity immediately upon connection. This feature, unique to the Bell-and-Spigot design, mitigates the risk of leaks discovered after backfilling, providing a risk-management advantage that creates a near-monopoly on installation preference for long-haul pressure lines.

Saudi Desalination Mega Projects Propel Unprecedented Regional Demand Growth

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is currently witnessing a massive surge in the FRP pipe market driven by urgent water security mandates. Seven new independent desalination projects advanced significantly between 2024 and 2025. Tenders include Ras Al Khair 2 with a capacity of 600,000 cubic meters/day and Ras Al Khair 3 at 400,000 cubic meters/day. Further expansions see the Tabuk independent water plant targeting 400,000 cubic meters/day, while Alshuqaiq 4 is designed for an equivalent capacity by July 2025. Infrastructure heavily relies on the Rayis-Rabigh pipeline. It spans 150 kilometers with a transmission capacity of 500,000 cubic meters/day. Valued at USD 639.5 million, the project exemplifies the high-value capital injection fueling regional demand.

Yanbu 4 IWP, inaugurated in late 2024, now supplies 450,000 cubic meters/day following an investment of USD 880 million. Construction activity in 2025 includes Rabigh 4. It features a potable water storage capacity of 1.2 million cubic meters alongside 6.8 MWp solar PV capacity. Upcoming tenders like the Ras Mohaisen pipeline involve 325 kilometers of transmission lines. Additionally, the Jubail-Buraidah II project requires 348 kilometers of pipeline. Such extensive networks confirm the FRP pipe market is central to Saudi infrastructure modernization.

Strategic Contract Wins by Market Leaders Reshaping Competitive Landscape

Competitive dynamics in the FRP pipe market are reshaping through high-value contracts secured by key players. Saudi Arabian Amiantit secured a USD 24 million contract in October 2024 for the Najran water project. The deal spans 32 months with revenue recognition starting Q1 2025. Subsidiaries also secured contracts totaling SAR 174 million in March 2024. Success continued with a SAR 52.4 million award for Green Riyadh and a SAR 59 million contract for Dhahran Al-Janoub networks. Another SAR 10 million deal was signed for Muhayil Asir water networks. These 24-month duration projects highlight the sector's momentum and the robust order books of regional leaders.

Future Pipe Industries (FPI) is also expanding its footprint aggressively. FPI won a major project in January 2025 to supply Wavistrong GRE pipes for 520 recovery wells in Dubai. The company received the "Crafting the Legacy of Innovation" award in Oman in January 2025. Operational growth includes joining TWI Industrial Membership in March 2025 to enhance engineering capabilities. Their continued activity in Qatar and new certifications underscore the robustness of the FRP pipe market. Such strategic wins demonstrate that established players are capitalizing on increased infrastructure spending across the Middle East.

Deepwater and Onshore Oil Gas Adoption Driving Stronger Market Penetration

Energy sector transitions are accelerating FRP pipe market penetration in extreme environments where metallic corrosion is a liability. Strohm secured a pivotal contract in January 2025 to supply 33 kilometers of TCP for Saudi Aramco. The order specifies 6-inch diameter pipes with delivery scheduled for September 2025. Global offshore demand is equally robust. Strohm won a July 2024 contract for TotalEnergies Brazil to install flowlines at depths of 2,200 meters. These lines are rated for 600 bar design pressure. Manufacturing occurs in 2025 for a 2026 installation. The pipes boast a qualified 30-year design life, ensuring long-term asset integrity.

Asian markets are mirroring these adoption trends for complex extraction projects. Strohm was awarded a contract in August 2025 for a Malaysia project supplying 4 TCP jumpers. These components feature an internal diameter greater than 7 inches. Engineering specifications rate them for pressures up to 10,000 psi. Installation will occur at water depths of 1,500 meters. Such technical requirements prove the FRP pipe market provides superior solutions for high-pressure deepwater logistics compared to traditional steel, offering resilience against extreme hydrostatic pressure and corrosive seawater.

Certified Hydrogen Pipeline Solutions Accelerating Green Infrastructure Investments

Hydrogen infrastructure represents a groundbreaking frontier for the FRP pipe market as 2025 marks the deployment of certified systems. SoluForce H2T pipe is now certified for hydrogen applications up to 42 bar. Operational limits allow temperatures of 65°C. Available configurations include 4-inch and 6-inch diameters supplied in coil lengths of 400 meters to minimize joints. A significant pilot involving a 4 kilometer SoluForce hydrogen pipeline is being installed at Groningen Seaports in 2025. Such projects are critical for validating non-metallic solutions in the emerging green gas sector.

Economic advantages are driving this shift from metallic to composite systems. The composite hydrogen system reduces installation costs by 70% compared to steel. Market valuation supports this trend. The Global Green Hydrogen Pipeline sector was valued at USD 16.55 billion in 2024. As the energy transition accelerates, the FRP pipe market is positioning itself as the backbone of sustainable gas transport, offering a cost-effective and corrosion-free alternative to legacy steel infrastructure for the hydrogen economy.

European Geothermal Expansions Fueling Surge in District Heating Network Demand

Europe is aggressively expanding green energy networks, fueling the FRP pipe market through district heating and geothermal investments. The continent added 40 MW of new geothermal power capacity in 2024. Operational facilities included 147 geothermal electricity plants by year-end. Furthermore, 10 new geothermal district heating systems launched across Europe in 2024. Poland led this growth with 3 new systems while the UK followed with 2. Existing geothermal heating capacity reached 6 GWth according to 2024 reports, creating a steady stream of demand for corrosion-resistant piping.

Financial projections indicate sustained momentum for polymer-based infrastructure. The European district heating pipe market is projected to reach USD 196.7 billion in 2025. Specifically, the pre-insulated pipe sector is forecast to grow by USD 5.94 billion from 2025-2029. Such massive capital inflows confirm the FRP pipe market is essential for modernizing urban heating grids. Polymer solutions are preferred for their ability to reduce thermal losses and withstand the chemical composition of geothermal fluids better than traditional metal pipes.

Industrial Storage Needs Boosting Manufacturing Capacity Across North America

Industrial applications are a key revenue stream for the FRP pipe market, particularly in chemical handling and storage. NOV Fiber Glass Systems is supplying 4 large FRP tanks to a chemical manufacturer in Chile in July 2025. Each tank holds 200 cubic meters. Dimensions include a 4.5 meter diameter and a tank height of 13.4 meters. Utility upgrades also drive volume. NOV delivered over 150 fiberglass manholes to a Florida utility in July 2025. These orders reflect the growing reliance on composites for critical containment infrastructure.

North American manufacturing capabilities are expanding to meet this demand. NOV’s new manufacturing facility in Waycross, Georgia, began Phase 2 operations in Q1 2025. Simultaneously, Baker Hughes opened a new flexible pipe facility in Houston to support 2025 onshore demand. These facility investments demonstrate that the FRP pipe market is entering a phase of capacity expansion. Manufacturers are scaling up to service industrial and chemical sectors that require durable, low-maintenance solutions for corrosive fluid management.

Engineering Superiority and Production Scale Enabling Rapid Material Substitution

Technical data from 2025 highlights why the FRP pipe market is outperforming steel in engineering audits. A standard 12-inch FRP pipe weighs approximately 20 lbs/ft versus 100 lbs/ft for steel. That represents an 80% weight reduction, simplifying logistics. Consequently, installation costs for FRP systems are tracking 40-60% lower than steel in 2025 projects. Thermal conductivity for FRP is rated at 0.3 W/m·K compared to steel at 43 W/m·K, offering better insulation properties. Crucially, FRP eliminates 100% of corrosion-related maintenance costs, offering a zero replacement factor for the asset's life.

Leading manufacturers are scaling operations to leverage these advantages. EPP Composites in India maintained a production capacity of 50,000 MT in 2025. They operate 7 manufacturing campuses covering 1.4 million square feet. Recognized as an "Urban Infra Composites Leader" in June 2025, EPP exemplifies the manufacturing scale supporting the FRP pipe market. Such robust production capabilities ensure that the supply chain can meet the growing demand for lightweight, durable piping in rapidly urbanizing regions.

Strong Financial Flows and Regulatory Standards Validating Long Term Growth

Regulatory validation is stabilizing the FRP pipe market trajectory with updated global standards. New codes like NEN 3650-6 were published in 2025 for pipeline infrastructure. ISO 14692 was actively referenced in 2025 offshore specifications while ASTM D2996-17 was re-verified in 2024 building codes. API 15S standards were also updated in 2024 to support higher pressure ratings. On the demand side, India's Jal Jeevan Mission continued driving state-level tenders for Graphite India and EPP. Seven distinct independent water projects were tendered in Saudi Arabia in the 2024-2025 window.

Capital allocation underscores this sectoral confidence. The Saudi Water Authority secured USD 650 million in financing in 2025 for plant modernization. Earlier, the Jubail 3A desalination plant involved a cost of USD 658 million. Amiantit’s capital realignment in 2024 positioned it for SAR 174 million in new contracts. These financial maneuvers ensure the FRP pipe market remains liquid and ready for rapid expansion. Standardization and financing are converging to create a secure environment for long-term investment in composite infrastructure.

