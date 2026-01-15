Revolutionizing Wastewater Management: The Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show Spotlights Innovations and Pioneers the Future of the Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment and Transport (WWETT) Show, the comprehensive event for professionals in the wastewater and environmental services business, will return to the Indiana Convention Center, February 16-19.

The WWETT Show features education programming, live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor focusing on solutions tailored to meet the rising prioritization of improved wastewater facilities. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest Clean Watersheds Needs Survey places the estimated amount of funding needed for clean water infrastructure improvements over the next two decades is $630.1 billion. The WWETT Show is a pivotal event focused on the evolution of sewage, septic systems, plumbing and portable sanitation water, providing valuable insights into emerging regulations, ideas, and critical data to help strengthen and sustain the market through a period of significant industry growth.





Expansive Product Offering

More than 500 exhibitors connect professionals with creative products and ideas from 100+ product categories, including trucks and truck parts, computer software, root control, digital and smart technology, inspection equipment, and pumps and pipe materials, portable restrooms, storage tanks, wastewater treatment, fleet management, trenchless technology, among others.

More than 80 first-time exhibitors including Epic Septic & Service, Fleetio, VPC Tanks, Brandt Industries and Confluence Trenchless Solutions showcase new technology, materials and equipment, creating opportunities for further discovery. Returning exhibitors include Federal Signal Environmental Solutions Group, Liberty Pumps, Satellite Industries, Hammerhead Trenchless, and Vac-Con.





“The WWETT Show serves as a vital platform for municipalities and the private sector to come together, discover innovative solutions, and forge connections that address the evolving challenges of wastewater management," shares Marc Acampora, Group Director of The WWETT Show. "As the world continues to develop and the demands on water treatment systems grow, this event provides an unmatched opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, products, and strategies that will drive more efficient, reliable, and safer water treatment processes. With over 500 exhibitors and a diverse range of products, the WWETT Show empowers attendees to tackle current challenges while preparing for the future of the sector."

Event Highlights

Keynote Speaker: Justin Maust

Leadership expert, entrepreneur, and Certified John Maxwell Speaker, Justin Maust, will deliver the keynote address titled "7 Practices of Great Leaders." This session will provide actionable insights into leadership strategies that drive success, setting an inspiring tone for the event.

Educational Opportunities

This year's WWETT Show conference program will offer a record number of education sessions and workshops. Topics covered will include operations and maintenance of onsite wastewater treatment systems, the latest trends in plumbing and portable sanitation, sewer rehabilitation projects, business management, industrial wastewater treatment, and mental health in the trades. The program also offers two NASSCO (National Association of Sewer Service Companies) certification courses on sewer and drain inspection and cleaning.

Continuing Education Units and Credits

The WWETT Show is a key platform for professional growth and industry advancement. The show partners with nearly 50 accrediting bodies that offer continuing education credits for attending conference sessions, enabling professionals to complete ongoing education requirements to maintain certifications, licenses, and credentials.

Live Demonstrations

Attendees will experience live demonstrations of cutting-edge technologies and equipment, offering hands-on insights into the latest advancements in wastewater and environmental services. Exhibitors Hammerhead Trenchless, NuFlow and Aries will show multiple product demonstrations of trenchless technology, spray coatings and electric cutters.







Representation and Celebration

The 2026 WWETT Show will host the inaugural Women of Wastewater Awards, celebrating the contributions of women in the industry and recognizing leadership, innovation, and community impact.

The show will also feature a full-day Women in Wastewater track as part of the conference program, kicked off by a panel of women who will share insights into their career paths, along with advice, tools, and resources that support professional growth for women in the wastewater field. Additional topics covered in the track include finding your voice in a male-dominated industry, building successful women-owned businesses, and how women can drive sales for their companies.

The WWETT Show will also host a Women in Wastewater mixer, February 16, for professionals to connect with and celebrate women making an impact in wastewater.

Networking Events

A variety of networking opportunities, including the Mardi Gras-themed Welcome Party on Tuesday, February 17, will provide attendees a chance to connect with peers, exhibitors, and leaders in a fun and relaxing environment. The New Professionals Mixer, February 16, and the International Reception, February 18, offer opportunities to connect and expand professional networks.

The future of waste and wastewater management is created at The WWETT Show. Registration is open. To attend, please visit www.wwettshow.com.

