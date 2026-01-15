Global Immunotherapy Drug Market Projected to Reach $467.4 Billion by 2030

Boston, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Immunotherapy Drugs: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $260.7 billion in 2025 to reach $467.4 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the global immunotherapy drug market, covering current trends, market estimates, and projected growth. It segments the market by therapy type, which includes checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and cytokine therapy. The three types of mAbs covered are naked mAbs, conjugated mAbs and bispecific mAbs). The report also segments the market by application into cancer, autoimmune, and chronic inflammatory diseases. Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America, with country level data also included. The report also explores the regulatory landscape, key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, competitive dynamics, and the market shares of leading companies, in order to forecast industry growth and identify these factors’ long- term impacts on the immunotherapy market.

This report is relevant now because immunotherapy drugs are experiencing rapid growth and innovation, reshaping the treatment of disease. With new drug approvals and expanding therapeutic indications, understanding these advances is critical for clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical stakeholders. The report provides insights into the dynamic market forces driving this transformation.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The global rise in chronic illnesses like cancer and autoimmune disorders is driving demand for immunotherapy. These therapies offer targeted treatment options.

R&D Spending by Leading Companies: Investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotech firms accelerates clinical trials and the launch of advanced immunotherapy drugs.

Government Funding: Governments worldwide are increasing funding for cancer research and immunotherapy. Grants and partnerships help overcome high development costs and support faster commercialization.

Technological Advances in Immunotherapy: Innovations such as CAR-T cell therapy, checkpoint inhibitors, and mAbs are transforming treatment. Advances in genomics and AI enable more precise and effective therapies.

Potential in Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy offers long-term benefits and fewer side effects compared to traditional treatments. Its adaptability for personalized medicine and expanding applications highlights its future growth potential.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $235.8 billion Market size forecast $467.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.4% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Therapy Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil Argentina, Middle East, and Africa Market drivers Increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

R&D spending by leading companies.

Rise in government funding.

Technological advances in immunotherapy.

Potential in immunotherapy.

Interesting facts:

Unlike chemotherapy, immunotherapy drugs work by mobilizing the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. These treatments can have long-lasting effects, sometimes for years, as they create an "immune memory" that continues to fight cancer even after treatment ends.



However, immunotherapy can sometimes lead to tumor growth, a phenomenon known as pseudoprogression. In addition, the activation of immune memory may cause the immune system to mistakenly attack healthy tissues.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for immunotherapy drugs was valued at $235.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $467.4 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

The driving factors are the rising cases of chronic diseases, increasing R&D spending and the rise in government funding.

What are the market’s restraints?

The restraints include high cost of immunotherapy drugs, rising competition from generics, and the lack of skilled professionals.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market in this report is segmented into immunotherapy type, checkpoint inhibitors, mAbs, and cytokine therapy, with mAbs sub-segmented into naked, conjugated and bispecific monoclonal antibodies. Checkpoint inhibitors are sub-segmented into programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA-4), programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-L1), and lymphocyte activation gene 3 (LAG-3). The application segment is segmented into cancer, autoimmune diseases and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Which therapy type will be dominant through 2030?

The dominant therapy type will be mAbs.

Which region has the largest market share?

North American had the largest market share in 2024, share valued at $131.3 billion and projected to reach $262.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

GSK PLC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

LILLY

MERCK & CO.INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

